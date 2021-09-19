CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
McDaniel's abortion column filled with absurd scenarios

By Letter from S. Michael Melia
Wyoming Tribune Eagle
 5 days ago

Regarding Rodger McDaniel's recent column on Texas’ abortion law, he writes absurd and unlikely scenarios that distract readers from the real issues. Consider his scenario of a 35-year-old sexual pervert impregnating a 14-year-old girl. Leftists are hardly in a position to warn about perverts when so many of them support Drag Queen Story Hours and transgenderism for children. How about rape/incest abortions? Fully 99% of abortions do not even involve rape or incest. (Source: Alan Guttmacher Institute). Also, Jesus doesn’t approve of murdering children, no matter how they are conceived.

www.wyomingnews.com

