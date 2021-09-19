McDaniel's abortion column filled with absurd scenarios
Regarding Rodger McDaniel's recent column on Texas’ abortion law, he writes absurd and unlikely scenarios that distract readers from the real issues. Consider his scenario of a 35-year-old sexual pervert impregnating a 14-year-old girl. Leftists are hardly in a position to warn about perverts when so many of them support Drag Queen Story Hours and transgenderism for children. How about rape/incest abortions? Fully 99% of abortions do not even involve rape or incest. (Source: Alan Guttmacher Institute). Also, Jesus doesn’t approve of murdering children, no matter how they are conceived.www.wyomingnews.com
