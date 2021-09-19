McDaniel's abortion column filled with absurd scenarios

A Texas gynecologist revealed on Sunday that he had performed an abortion in violation of the state’s new ban on the procedure after six weeks into pregnancy that came into effect earlier this month.In a Washington Post op-ed, Dr Alan Braid wrote that he performed the procedure on a woman who was in the first trimester of her pregnancy but had passed the six-week threshold after which having the procedure is now illegal in Texas. He performed the abortion on 6 September, five days after the ban went into effect.“I fully understood that there could be legal consequences – but...

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO