For nearly a century, our country and the world have experienced an unprecedented era of peace and prosperity. We decimated the national poverty rate in just a few generations and lifted more people into a middle class than ever before. Thanks to the free market and sustained protection of our individual liberties, entrepreneurs, laborers, and even rig workers have been able to increase their quality of life exponentially and open doors to profound technological advancement.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 22 HOURS AGO