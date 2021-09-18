CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nickelodeon star Drake Bell breaks silence on ‘child endangerment’ case; Watch

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Nickelodeon star Drake Bell broke his silence for the primary time after being convicted for baby endangerment. The 35-year-old actor has shared an Instagram video clarifying the 2 claims that had been charged towards him over the past yr earlier than addressing the responsible plea. He started his video...

Drake Bell Clarifies Claims Made on Child Endangerment Convictions - Is He Truly Guilty?

Drake Bell informs fans that his child endangerment convictions are "entirely false and wrong" and that he is completely innocent. The child actor had recently completed two months out of his two-year sentence in prison after receiving a guilty verdict for his crime against children. Drake is also required to finish an additional 200 hours of community work in July.
Drake Bell Explains Child Endangerment Charge And 'Reckless' Behavior, Shuts Down Rumors About Moving To Mexico And Changing His Name

Drake Bell spoke out for the first time about the actions that led him to plead guilty to an attempted child endangerment charge. The former teen star explained to his followers via Instagram how the alleged incident occurred before thanking fans for their support throughout the legal ordeal. Article continues...
Drake Bell on ‘Reckless and Irresponsible’ Behavior That Led to Guilty Plea for Child Endangerment

Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell is speaking out about his child endangerment charges two months after he was sentenced to two years of probation following his guilty plea. The actor, best known for his role on the Nickelodeon series “Drake & Josh,” posted a video to Instagram on Friday, stating that he owes his fans and followers “an explanation.”
arcamax.com

Drake Bell speaks out about attempted child endangerment charges: 'I am not perfect'

Drake Bell has spoken out about his "reckless and irresponsible text messages" which led to him being charged with attempted child endangerment. The former 'Drake & Josh' star accepted a plea agreement for charges of attempted child endangerment and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles in June, and was sentenced to two years of probation and 200 hours of community service the following month.
Drake Bell addresses his guilty plea in child endangerment case: “If these claims were remotely true, my situation would be very different"

The Drake & Josh alum posted an Instagram video addressing his sentencing earlier this year to two years of probation and 200 hours community service relating to a girl who met him online and accused him of sexual contact after she attended his concert when she was 15. The case “moved very quickly for you but for me it’s been a three-year thorough investigation into every false claim that has been made," he alleged, adding: “It’s not me telling you that the claims are false, but the state of Ohio has proven claims to be false. If these claims were remotely true, my situation would be very different. I would not be here at home with my wife and my son.” Bell also clarified that he didn't change his last name, even though he's now "Drake Campana" on Instagram and he did move to Mexico or become a resident or citizen of the country despite rumors he had.
