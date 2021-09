Happy Constitution Week! The U.S. Constitution, which was signed on Sept. 17, 1787, is a highly discussed and debated document, but one gets the feeling that most people who do so have never taken the time to read the dang thing. I strongly, strongly urge you to spend a couple of hours with it as part of your patriotic duty as a citizen. We’re living in an era when people spout a lot of deceptive garbage and try to pass if off as truth. Understanding what the Constitution actually says will help you tell if someone knows what they are talking about when they refer to something being constitutional or un-constitutional – or if they are just making things up.

