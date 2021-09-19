Herta expects IndyCar tyre struggles at Laguna Seca

Colton Herta was on pole for the Firestone Grand Prix in 2019 and completely disappeared once the race got under way. Leading 83 of 90 laps, the Andretti-affiliated driver from Harding Steinbrenner Racing was on a different planet on his debut at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, and with his first chance to author a repeat, the driver of the No. 26 Andretti Autosport Honda has written the first part of the story with another pole at the 11-turn road course for Sunday’s Firestone GP.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO