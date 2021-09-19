Herta expects IndyCar tyre struggles at Laguna Seca
With tomorrow’s race set for 95 laps, compared with 90 run in 2019, teams and drivers are likely to struggle to stretch their tyre life for increased stint length. Fuel-wise, the race is expected feasible on three stops, as per this same event two years ago, but with the track surface at Laguna Seca being notoriously tough on tyres, Herta believes preserving the rubber long enough to be turning fast laps at the end of a stint will be a tough task.www.autosport.com
