Golden: Filmmaker Burns pulls no punches in new Ali documentary

Austin American-Statesman
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBurns' four-part documentary starts at 7 p.m. Sunday. He dedicates each episode to a segment of Ali's life. Muhammad Ali was so many things to so many people, but through his 74 years, the man in Ali's mirror stayed true to himself. “I’m here and I’m showing the world that...

www.statesman.com

nwaonline.com

'Muhammad Ali' packs a punch: Boxer’s four-part documentary tells his story in and out of the ring

The sports headlines of 2021 have included stories of young athletes of color — most notably, Naomi Osaka and Simone Biles — taking stands for their personal rights and well-being in matters such as mental health and competition readiness. Just a few years ago, Colin Kaepernick essentially sacrificed a professional football career to kneel in protest of police brutality and racial injustice during the playing of the national anthem at games.
COMBAT SPORTS
nationalblackguide.com

PBS NC Preview Screening of Muhammad Ali, a film by Ken Burns

PBS NC Preview Screening of Muhammad Ali, a film by Ken Burns, Sarah Burns and David McMahon, followed by a Virtual Discussion. A special preview screening of Muhammad Ali—a film by Ken Burns, Sarah Burns, and David McMahon. Join us for a preview screening of Muhammad Ali, a new four-part...
MOVIES
Boston Globe

This week’s TV: The Emmys, Ken Burns’s ‘Muhammad Ali,’ and B.J. Novak’s new series

Your TV GPS, Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert’s look at the week ahead in television, appears every Monday morning on BostonGlobe.com. Today’s column covers Sept. 13-19. A ton of new shows are on their way. Yes, we’re on a year-round release cycle these days, as all of the TV outlets —streaming, cable, broadcast — introduce series throughout the year. But still, fall is the season of pencil sharpening and new sweaters, and it remains an especially busy time on the TV front.
TV & VIDEOS
mediapost.com

Burns' Ali Documentary Might Be The Greatest TV Show This Year

Our family possesses a photo of an encounter with Muhammad Ali in a small airport in Indiana sometime in the 1990s, in which Ali is seen playfully lifting our young niece and planting a big kiss on her right cheek as her mother and older sister smile happily for the camera.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Ken Burns' Muhammad Ali PBS documentary is well-done, but it doesn't offer much compared to the numerous others docs on the boxing icon

"In Ken Burns’ four-part Muhammad Ali—co-directed with his daughter Sarah Burns and her husband David McMahon—the documentarian and his crew have a subject almost too perfect," says Noel Murray. "Born in Louisville, the heavyweight boxing champion once known as Cassius Clay had a rich life: winning an Olympic gold medal, challenging a bigoted establishment, offering aid and support to the needy around the world, and entertaining millions with both his athleticism and his outsized, publicity-generating personality. It’s impossible to make a documentary about Ali without running smack into many of Burns’ recurring themes. But there’s the problem: Muhammad Ali’s story is so ripe for the telling that it’s actually already been told—over and over, in print and onscreen, for decades. Want to know more about Ali’s conversion to Islam and his friendship with Malcolm X? Netflix’s Blood Brothers is a very good documentary about that very topic. Interested in Ali’s three-year exile from boxing, when he fought in court to prove he was a legitimate conscientious objector to the Vietnam War? That’s covered splendidly in the 2013 doc The Trials Of Muhammad Ali. Ali’s thrilling mid-’70s comeback, culminating in the defeat of George Foreman in the legendary 'Rumble In The Jungle' match? Leon Gast won an Oscar for his brilliant 1996 film about it, When We Were Kings. An over-the-hill Ali using racially charged language to humiliate his former friend Larry Holmes before a title fight? Cinematic luminary Albert Maysles explored that in the great 2009 30 For 30 episode 'Muhammad And Larry.' There are nonfiction films about his final Joe Frazier bout, and about how it felt to face Ali; just two years ago, director Antoine Fuqua and HBO produced a career-spanning doc. The Burns/Burns/McMahon Muhammad Ali documentary runs for over seven hours, but it doesn’t tackle any one topic in as much depth as most of the aforementioned films. Yet each of those docs does in its own way cover the larger arc of Ali’s life, framed by the smaller fragments. The same can be said of director Michael Mann’s outstanding 2001 biopic Ali, with Will Smith playing the champ during the heady decade between 1964 and 1974; as well as Regina King’s 2020 adaptation of Kemp Powers’ play One Night In Miami, with Eli Goree giving a great performance as Ali, hanging out with Malcolm X, Jim Brown and Sam Cooke after winning his first heavyweight title."
COMBAT SPORTS
Wave 3

Rasheda Ali discusses ‘Muhammad Ali’ documentary on TODAY show

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A documentary coming out this weekend takes a revealing look at the life and legacy of Muhammad Ali, both in and out of the boxing ring. Legendary filmmaker Ken Burns produced the eight-hour documentary. Thursday morning, Burns told the TODAY show that the film doesn’t shy...
LOUISVILLE, KY
tigernet.com

Pulling from an earlier post: Ali or Tyson in their primes.

First, APM will give Ali the title of GOAT due to his longevity and his impact beyond the ring. And yes, he was great in his prime. Problem is, we didn't see most of his prime. He was sitting out protesting Vietnam. We did see Tyson's prime. It was brief,...
COMBAT SPORTS
Buffalo News

Clarence writer David McMahon is a big part of 'Muhammad Ali' documentary

Clarence High School graduate David McMahon spent five years learning just about everything about Muhammad Ali. Even viewers who think they know everything about “The Greatest” athlete of the 20th century might learn more by watching the four-part series co-written by McMahon and his wife, Sarah Burns. It runs at 8 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday on WNED-TV, the local PBS affiliate.
CLARENCE, NY

