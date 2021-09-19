Twin Cities law professors on the US Constitution: about this series

Government of the people? That takes will. And a way. We the people are responsible for the will. The U.S. Constitution helps show the way. As Mitchell Hamline law professor Afsheen John Radsan writes here, “The Constitution is special to me as the son of two Iranian immigrants who came to the United States in 1962 to pursue their American dreams. For both citizens and newcomers, the Constitution, as much as the Statue of Liberty, stands as a monument to their faith in this country’s potential for greatness.”