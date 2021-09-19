DogFest kicks off at Worcester’s Polar Park

WORCESTER, Mass. — Calling all dog lovers! A special event Sunday will raise money for Canine Companions and will give people the chance to get outside and enjoy the day with their dogs.

DogFest kicks off at 11 a.m. Sunday at Polar Park. It’s free to register, but fundraising and donations are encouraged. You can pre-register online here or at the door.

Canine Companions is the nation’s oldest and largest service dog organization. In its 45 years, the nonprofit has placed more than 7,000 service dogs across the country.

The organization trains and provides service dogs for people with disabilities at no cost to the recipient. DogFest will feature tours of the new ballpark, dog demonstrations, and more.

Attendees will also hear from Canine Companions graduates about the huge impact their service dogs have had on their lives. Boston 25 News meteorologist Jason Brewer is emceeing Sunday’s event.

