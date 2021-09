Bill Belichick is not a tolerant football coach, especially when it comes to fumbles. He’s been known to banish players who fail to protect the football, and two of his running backs put the pigskin on the turf yesterday. Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled his first career carry, and he ultimately played just five snaps. It’s possible he could be made inactive next week, with J.J. Taylor getting his spot on the active roster.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO