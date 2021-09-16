CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Led by the nose: Meet the UAE's COVID-19 sniffer dogs

By Abdelhadi Ramahi
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0em2PZ_0c0lvYS600
A dog that has been trained by Dubai Police K-9 unit to sniff out COVID-19 is pictured in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, September 13, 2021. REUTERS/Abdel Hadi Ramahi

DUBAI, Sept 16 (Reuters) - One year after completing one of the first studies into canine detection of COVID-19, the United Arab Emirates now has 38 sniffer dogs working at its airports that can identify infected persons at a 98.2-percent success rate.

Dubai Police trained the cohort, which includes German Shepherds, Labradors, Cocker Spaniels and Border Collies, to recognise the scent of COVID-19 using samples of sweat from people with confirmed infections, collected by holding a swab in an armpit for a few minutes.

"A very small amount of that is then put into a jar - it has the scent of the patient - then we put the sample out for the dog to sniff ... When he gives us a sign, we give him a treat," said First Lieutenant Nasser al-Falasi of Dubai Police, supervisor of the programme at the K9 training centre in Dubai's Awir region.

In the centre's large training hall, police handlers walk the dogs along a row of metal boxes, of which only one contains a positive sample. The dogs sniff the samples and within seconds sit down to signal that they have found something.

Police trainer Fatima al-Jasmi, who is on the COVID-19 detection team, guides an excited-looking black and white Border Collie through the exercises, getting it right every time.

"The training was a bit of a challenge, learning a new skill at an international standard, and then training the dog in that," she said.

The study in Dubai, published in June in Communications Biology, part of the British scientific journal Nature, concluded with a 98.2% detection success rate.

The study used sweat samples and PCR tests from 3,290 people to compare the dogs detection abilities.

Several other countries, including Finland, the United States and France have been running their own dog training and trials of canine detection of COVID-19. ​

Falasi said the dogs currently carry out around 30-40 tests a day at airports. Bolt, a black and tan Belgian Malinois, was the first COVID-19 detection dog that he trained.

"He goes on assignments often. He has maybe done more than 1,000 COVID-19 tests," Falasi said proudly.

The dogs are mainly used in airports across the UAE, but are ready to be used wherever required.

Dubai has received requests from around the world to share knowledge about how to train dogs to sniff out COVID-19, Dubai Police's Major Salah Khalifa al-Mazroui said.

Dubai Police also has dogs trained to sniff out drugs and explosives, skills put to use as the emirate of Dubai prepares to open the Dubai Expo2020 world fair exhibition site next month.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 2

Related
WTRF

Meet the world’s first airport team of COVID-19 detecting dogs

Miami International Airport is showing off the first-ever airport team of COVID-19 detecting dogs. They’re specially trained to detect and alert officials of any potentially infected travelers before they board. Miami-Dade Commission Chair Jose “Pepe” Diaz calls the new initiative a “big win for the community.”. “We’re blessed in Miami-Dade...
MIAMI, WV
Reuters

Abu Dhabi cancels COVID-19 entry testing for UAE travellers

DUBAI, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi will cancel COVID-19 testing requirements to enter the emirate for travellers from the UAE starting on Sunday, the United Arab Emirates’ state news agency WAM said on Saturday. The UAE’s capital had restricted entry into the emirate to those with a negative PCR...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

UAE eases COVID-19 face mask rules as Expo nears

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates on Wednesday cut the number of places where face masks must be worn as it gears up to open the Expo 2020 world fair next month and as official COVID-19 case numbers fall. The UAE had required masks in all public places and...
WORLD
kdal610.com

Cricket-IPL resumes in UAE after COVID-19 disruption

DUBAI (Reuters) – More than four months after the COVID-19 outbreak halted the world’s richest Twenty20 tournament, the Indian Premier League resumes in Dubai on Sunday with a mouth-watering clash between the IPL’s two most successful franchises — Mumbai and Chennai. With India grappling with a surge of COVID-19 cases,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sniffer Dogs#Covid 19#Uae#Dog Training#German Shepherds#Communications Biology#British#Pcr#Dubai Police
WKBW-TV

Miami International says it's the first US airport to test COVID-19 detector dogs

MIAMI, Fla. — Miami International Airport (MIA) says it’s the first U.S. airport to test COVID-19-sniffing dogs through a new pilot program. The Miami-Dade Aviation Department is partnering with the Global Forensic and Justice Center (GFJC) at Florida International University (FIU) to host a 30-day COVID-19 detector dog pilot program at MIA.
WDEZ 101.9 FM

UAE central bank sees COVID-19 increasing money-laundering risks

DUBAI (Reuters) – The United Arab Emirates central bank sees increased risks of illicit financial flows emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, including money-laundering and terrorism financing, it said in a report published on Sunday. The use of unlicensed money service providers for money laundering has increased during the coronavirus crisis...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
World
Place
Dubai
Country
United Arab Emirates
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Mic

Researchers discovered the bones of a "god of death" whale that walked on land

At some point, whales literally walked the Earth. Scientists have believed this for quite some time, but the evidence has been elusive. On Wednesday, though, researchers presented a recent discovery that gives some of the first meaningful insight into how whales transitioned from land to water. The evidence: a 43 million-year-old fossil of a previously unknown whale ancestor with four legs, detailed for the first time in a paper published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B.
WILDLIFE
The Independent

‘Flying dragon’ may have existed in Chile, scientists find

Scientists have found evidence a “flying dragon” - known to have roamed the skies of the northern hemisphere - also set foot in Chile. The dinosaur belonged to a group of early pterosaurs that roamed the earth 160 million years ago.A fossil of this so-called flying dragon has been discovered in the Atacama Desert in the South American country.It is the first time evidence of the Jurassic-era reptile - which had a long tail, wings and sharp, outward pointing teeth - has been found in the southern hemisphere. The fossil in Chile was discovered by Osvaldo Rojas, the director of...
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

7,200-Year-Old Skeleton of 'New Type' of Ancient Human Unearthed in Indonesia

In the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, a group called the Toaleans has identified a 'new type of ancient human' in the form of a 7,200-year-old female skeleton 'Bessé', buried in a foetal position, partially obscured by rocks. Christened Bessé, who only died out 1,500 years ago and most likely 17...
SCIENCE
Houston Chronicle

The "Flying Bum" Will Be the World's Largest Aircraft

Sure, the Hybrid Air Vehicles Airlander 10 could be called “thicc.”. But the voluptuous airship could be the beginning of zero-carbon aviation. The Airlander 10, set to debut in 2025 by HAV and recently earning a “Flying Bum” nickname online, is a customizable, low-emission commercial aircraft that can stay airborne for up to five days. Its four combustion engines will reportedly deliver up to 75% reduction in emissions over comparable aircraft, though a hybrid-electric configuration may push that up to 90%.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Reuters

187K+
Followers
212K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy