NFL

Saints Game Today: Saints vs. Panthers injury report, schedule, live stream, TV channel and betting preview for Week 2 NFL game

By Leigh Oleszczak
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following players have been ruled out for today’s game against Carolina:. After a lackluster 2020 season, New Orleans is counting on Marcus Davenport to bounce back and be the kind of player he was drafted to be. The former first-round pick sacked Aaron Rodgers for his first sack of the year and is now only half a sack away from tying his entire 2020 season number.

Panthers vs Saints: Game time, tv, radio, mobile, online streaming and more

The Panthers will see their first divisional rival in 2021 when they face the Saints in Week 2 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. on Sunday, September 19 at 1 p.m. ET. This will be a game to watch for Panthers fans as it will be the team’s first big test against the defending NFC South champions.
NFL
Saints Game Sunday: Saints vs Panthers odds and prediction for NFL Week 2 game

Ty Montgomery, New Orleans Saints (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) After taking down the Packers in shocking, blowout fashion in Week 1, the New Orleans Saints will look to keep the momentum going as they head to Charlotte for a date with the Panthers. The Saints, as we know,...
NFL
New England Patriots: The biggest X-factor vs. the New Orleans Saints

The New England Patriots’ biggest X-factor vs. the New Orleans Saints is a linebacker who was one of their top free-agent signings. He is just back from injury. It will be Kyle Van Noy. Van Noy’s return couldn’t be more timely as the Patriots’ super edge player Matt Judon could be out with a knee injury this week, even though he played the entire game vs. the Jets.
NFL
New York Post

The real story behind Matthew Stafford’s ‘second wife’ after broadcast mistake

Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly Stafford, set the record straight about the woman NBC network incorrectly identified as her at the Rams’ season opener against the Bears on Sunday. In the premiere episode of her new podcast, “The Morning After,” Kelly jokingly introduced her “best friend from high school” Ali Chapas...
NFL
