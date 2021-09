California singer and dancer Billie Eilish debuted her ethereal indie electro-pop sound when she was barely a teenager. Born and raised in Los Angeles, Eilish grew up in a household of actors and musicians, and was homeschooled along with her brother Finneas O'Connell (the Slightlys). At the age of eight, she joined the Los Angeles Children's Choir, developing the soulful vocals that would later appear on her early singles. After the release of "Six Feet Under" and "Fingers Crossed," Eilish made ...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO