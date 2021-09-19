Adele goes Instagram official with her boyfriend Rich Paul

evoke

Adele has kept her private life out of the spotlight since she shot to fame as a teenager. However, that doesn’t stop people from speculating.

After separating from her husband, Simon Konecki in 2019, the singer took time away from the limelight. Although she was linked to a handful of stars, she never publicly confirmed a new romance.

However, it looks like the Someone Like You singer has decided to take the plunge and go Instagram official with her beau.

There have been rumors circulating that she was dating the American sports agent for several months. The couple was photographed out on several dates in July.

In July, a friend of the couple stated that their romance is ‘casual’ and they aren’t ‘super-serious yet according to PEOPLE.

And now just weeks after sources reported to the publication the couple was getting more ‘serious’, Adele has shared a black and white picture of them together on her Instagram.

Don’t worry if you missed it, she posted it as the last shot in a gallery of images.

Adele appeared to be attending a sports gala and looked incredible in a black dress that featured white puff sleeves. She showed off her new look with a Kardashian-inspired makeup look and added a pair of oversized gold and pearl earrings.

The singer looked completely loved-up with Rich and posted the pictures with a simple red love heart emoji – sweet!

Rich has so far remained tight-lipped about the status of his relationship and has yet to share a picture of the pair together on his social media pages.

She also posed for a picture with American basketball coach and former NBA player Jared Dudley who shared a snap to his Instagram Story just hours before Adele shared her own photoshoot with Rich.