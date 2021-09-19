CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Adele goes Instagram official with her boyfriend Rich Paul

DesignerzCentral
DesignerzCentral
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46eeOv_0c0lvBOd00
evoke

Adele has kept her private life out of the spotlight since she shot to fame as a teenager. However, that doesn’t stop people from speculating.

After separating from her husband, Simon Konecki in 2019, the singer took time away from the limelight. Although she was linked to a handful of stars, she never publicly confirmed a new romance.

Read Also: Adele Reaches Divorce Settlement With Simon Konecki

However, it looks like the Someone Like You singer has decided to take the plunge and go Instagram official with her beau.

There have been rumors circulating that she was dating the American sports agent for several months. The couple was photographed out on several dates in July.

In July, a friend of the couple stated that their romance is ‘casual’ and they aren’t ‘super-serious yet according to PEOPLE.

And now just weeks after sources reported to the publication the couple was getting more ‘serious’, Adele has shared a black and white picture of them together on her Instagram.

Read Also: Brad Pitt Wants to Start Dating Adele According To New Report

Don’t worry if you missed it, she posted it as the last shot in a gallery of images.

Adele appeared to be attending a sports gala and looked incredible in a black dress that featured white puff sleeves. She showed off her new look with a Kardashian-inspired makeup look and added a pair of oversized gold and pearl earrings.

The singer looked completely loved-up with Rich and posted the pictures with a simple red love heart emoji – sweet!

Rich has so far remained tight-lipped about the status of his relationship and has yet to share a picture of the pair together on his social media pages.

Read Also: Adele freaks out over a mosquito mid-concert

She also posed for a picture with American basketball coach and former NBA player Jared Dudley who shared a snap to his Instagram Story just hours before Adele shared her own photoshoot with Rich.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Adele turns heads in a dazzling figure-flattering dress on date night with boyfriend Rich Paul

One thing's for sure: it’s always a sign of a good party when you dance your way out of your shoes. Such appeared to be the case for Adele who stunned when she headed to NBA star Lebron James’ wife Savannah’s birthday party in West Hollywood Friday evening wearing a figure-flattering evening dress that cinched at the waist and showed off her figure, and also featured structured shoulders.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AceShowbiz

Colton Underwood Caught Kissing New Rumored Boyfriend in Hawaii

Five months after coming out as gay, the season 23 star of 'The Bachelor' is seen enjoying the beach and packing on the PDA at the Four Seasons with Jordan C. Brown. AceShowbiz - Colton Underwood seemed to have found his love. Five months after coming out as a gay, the season 23 star of "The Bachelor" was spotted kissing and packing on the PDA with his new rumored boyfriend.
HAWAII STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Adele
Person
Rich Paul
Person
Simon Konecki
Person
Jared Dudley
gizmostory.com

Is Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta Dating?

Is Olivia Newton-John helping John Travolta find love? According to one tabloid, Newton-John is attempting to rekindle her romance with her Grease co-star. According to the National Enquirer, Olivia Newton-John is assisting her old buddy John Travolta in resuming his dating life. So, is it true that Newton-John is introducing Travolta to her friends? Unfortunately, that appears not to be the case.
CELEBRITIES
dreddsinfo.com

Steph Curry’s Mom Sonya Accused Of Cheating On Husband With Rich White Man –

Steph Curry’s Mom Sonya Accused Of Cheating On Husband. The divorce drama between Steph Curry’s parents is getting heated. Steph’s father Dell Curry is accusing his wife of cheating on him during the course of their marriage. According to reports, the man Dell is accusing Sonya of creeping with has...
NBA
dreddsinfo.com

Kanye’s Friends Fear He May Be Suicidal After Drake’s Certified Lover Boy Release

Kanye West’s Friends Fear For His Mental Health After Drake’s ‘CLB’ Release. Kanye West and Drake recently reignited their feud with both prolific rappers throwing jabs at each other. Drake dissed him on Trippie Redd’s song ‘Betrayal‘ while Ye in response leaked Drizzy’s address and called him a nerd ass jock.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#Basketball#American#Instagram Story
HollywoodLife

LeBron James & Wife Savannah Hold Hands On Sweet Ice Cream Date While Vacationing In Italy

European date night! LeBron James and his wife Savannah stepped out for some gelato while in Italy over the long weekend. A trip to Italy is not complete without gelato. Just ask LeBron James, who stepped out with wife Savannah Brinson for some dessert while vacationing in the European country over Labor Day weekend. The basketball player, 36, and his wife, 35, held hands during an evening gelato run on the island of Ischia on Sunday. The athlete kept it casual in a tee and shorts, while his wife of eight years rocked a printed blouse.
NBA
Best Life

See Mick Jagger's Granddaughter With His Great-Grandkids

The Rolling Stones' frontman Mick Jagger has had a life full of romances, as you'd imagine any iconic rock star's would be. These days, Jagger is with ballerina Melanie Hamrick, with whom he has one child, four-year-old Deveraux Jagger. Deveraux is Mick's eighth child; his other kids range from 22 to 50 years old. And in addition to his children, 78-year-old Mick Jagger also has five grandchildren, including Assisi Jackson, who gave him two great-grandkids. To see the youngest descendants of the Jagger bunch, read on!
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AceShowbiz

Tori Spelling Debuts Shocking New Look That Looks Like Khloe Kardashian

For the fun outing, the 'Beverly Hills, 90210' star opts to don a fitted denim jumpsuit as she completes her style with black cowboy ankle boots and gold jewelry. AceShowbiz - Tori Spelling is barely recognizable in her new look. The actress shocked fans as she debuted her transformation on Thursday, September 3 during her outing with hairstylist Laura Rugetti at the restaurant Catch in Los Angeles.
CELEBRITIES
centralrecorder.com

Kate Middleton Young Daughter Princess Fighting Cancer Shares Her Tragic Experience..

The mother of a five-year-old girl with a rare type of blood cancer has said that a meeting with the Duchess of Cambridge has had a significant impact on the child. Mila Sneddon was featured in a picture from Kate’Lockdown’s photographic project. It was used to symbolize isolation during the pandemic. After she was photographed kissing the kitchen window of her home while her father stood outside, it became a symbol of her isolation.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Lopez marks special family celebration with daughter Emme

Jennifer Lopez has a close-knit family, and over the weekend she marked a special celebration with them. The star's niece Lucie turned 13 and was joined by her famous aunt and cousins as she marked her big day in New York. J-Lo's daughter Emme was among those who attended Lucie's...
CELEBRITIES
justjaredjr.com

Simone Biles Joins Debby Ryan & Shay Mitchell at MTV VMAs 2021

Simone Biles looks so elegant in her soft pink dress at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at the Barclays Center on Sunday night (September 12) in New York City. The 24-year-old Olympic gymnast hit the red carpet ahead of presenting at the show, joining Shay Mitchell and Debby Ryan, who supported husband Josh Dun of Twenty One Pilots, who performed at the show.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
DesignerzCentral

DesignerzCentral

New York City, NY
37K+
Followers
6K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Designerz Central single information point strives to deliver 24-7 news and information from all over the world. Our online magazine covers the latest fashion, gossips, TV, entertainment, spoilers, life hacks, styling, fitness tips, and everything readers might need to keep themselves updated from happening in any part of the world.

 https://www.designerzcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy