Allegheny County, PA

Jail Oversight Board set to meet over controversial prison contract

By Jesse Bunch
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Allegheny County Jail Oversight Board will hold a special meeting Monday to review background information on a controversial prison contractor hired by the jail. Jail Warden Orlando Harper approved a no-bid contract with Corrections-Special Applications Unit in July in response to a referendum passed in May banning the jail’s use of chemical agents such as pepper spray, restraint chairs and leg shackles on inmates.

