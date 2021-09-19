Jail Oversight Board set to meet over controversial prison contract
The Allegheny County Jail Oversight Board will hold a special meeting Monday to review background information on a controversial prison contractor hired by the jail. Jail Warden Orlando Harper approved a no-bid contract with Corrections-Special Applications Unit in July in response to a referendum passed in May banning the jail’s use of chemical agents such as pepper spray, restraint chairs and leg shackles on inmates.www.post-gazette.com
Comments / 0