We make a lot of jokes about the lack of value in international breaks. Friendlies can feel forced and showy while the addition of other competitions such as the Nations League feels like a cash grab. But outside of the major tournaments, World Cup Qualifiers are supposed to be the creame de la creme of international soccer. But the new covid world has opened pandora’s box on international fixtures. The divide between club and international has never been larger with the situation that red list countries have put leagues in.

FIFA ・ 13 DAYS AGO