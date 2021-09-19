Corsair HS80 RGB WIRELESS Gaming Headset PS5/PS4/PC Review – More Suitable for PC Players
Corsair recently announced the arrival of its new wireless gaming headset, sporting a new floating headband design – the HS80 RGB. Being a fan of the comfortable ski-band design that competitor SteelSeries uses, I was quite interested in Corsair’s new wireless headset for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC. According to Corsair, its new outing offers a stress-free listening experience, and with recent offerings from the company lacking in the comfort department, a comfortable wireless headset for PlayStation and PC players would gladly be received. So how does the HS80 RGB look, sound, and “feel”? Let’s find out.wccftech.com
Comments / 0