Hundreds of Lafayette College and Lehigh University students have started the school year with COVID-19 despite high vaccination rates at both schools. Lafayette College has 148 students with active COVID-19 cases, according to the Easton college’s COVID dashboard. Most are related to student social events with some spread among students living closely together, according to a message sent to the campus community on Sept. 14.

EASTON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO