JACKSON, MI -- An 18-year-old man has been arraigned in connection with the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old woman near downtown Jackson in August. Ke’Juan Watts, of Jackson, was arraigned Thursday, Sept. 23, by Magistrate Frederick Bishop on charges of open murder and felony firearm in connection with the fatal shooting of Sha’Nya Coleman-Young on Aug. 25. Watts turned himself in to police Thursday morning, police said.

JACKSON, MI ・ 18 HOURS AGO