Spring City Man Guilty in Christmas Day Shooting

WEST CHESTER, PA — The West Chester Police Department is asking the public’s help in an indecent assault investigation. Authorities state that on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at approximately 12:25 am, an act of indecent assault occurred between the 50 block and 100 block of S. High St. on the east side sidewalk. A female victim reported that she was walking south in the 50 block of S. High St. and a group of (3) white, college-aged, males were walking north toward her. As the group of males passed her, one of the males groped her breast and continued walking north.

WEST CHESTER, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO