Spring City, PA

Spring City Man Guilty in Christmas Day Shooting

 5 days ago
WEST CHESTER, PA — The Chester County District Attorney announced that Nathaniel Lewis, 35, of Spring City, PA, was recently found guilty of attempted murder, aggravated assault, possessing an instrument of crime and related offenses after he barricaded himself inside his home, firing dozens of rounds from his semi-automatic rifle at the Chester County Regional Emergency Response Team (ERT) and his sister-in-law. The event occurred on Christmas Day 2018 in East Vincent Township after the defendant’s sister-in-law went to his house for a well-being check on him. He will be sentenced at a later date.

