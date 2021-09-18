Review: Razer Huntsman V2 Gaming Keyboard
Razer has unveiled the Huntsman V2 keyboard line, which improves an already stellar keyboard in many new ways. With both a full sized keyboard complete with media dials and a tenkeyless option available, players will also have a choice of going with a space-saver or some portability. It’s hard to imagine what some of these keyboard manufacturers will implement into newer technology, but with continuous input from eSports professionals, these companies find new ways to innovate. The Huntsman V2 is quite possibly the best gaming keyboard line on the market as these keyboards need to be experienced to be appreciated.hardcoregamer.com
