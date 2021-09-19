Lady of the Lake: More about the Blue Ribbon Committee

NOTICE OF INTENT TO ADOPT A MITIGATED NEGATIVE DECLARATION. that the Planning Commission, County of Lake, State of California, will hold a public hearing to consider MAJOR USE PERMIT (UP 19-36) on Thursday, October 14, 2021, 9:20 a.m., in the Board of Supervisors’ Chambers, 255 N. Forbes Street, Lakeport, California. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, meetings of the Lake County Planning Commission will be available for participation virtually via Zoom and in the Board Chambers subject to social distancing requirements. Applicant: Brian D. Pensack and Garrett W. Burdick (Lake Vista Farms, LLC). Owner: Lake Vista Farms, LLC. Proposed Project: Applicant is applying for 15-acres of outdoor commercial cannabis canopy area within five fenced cultivation areas, up to 25.8 acres. Cultivation accessory items include portable toilets, trash enclosures, vegetative waste storage area, 2,500-gallon water storage tanks at each cultivation area, and Conex shipping containers and/or 8’x8’ storage sheds (or similar) for storage of pesticides, fertilizers, and hazardous materials. Onsite nursery within an existing barn. Renovated 10’ x 30’ shipping container to house security equipment and camera monitors, and 6’ tall security fencing, secured by locked gates, to enclose cultivation areas. Address: 2050 and 2122 Ogulin Canyon Road, Clearlake CA; APN(s): 010-053-01 and 010-053-01. Environmental Evaluation: Mitigated Negative Declaration (IS 19-56). Planner: Michael Taylor, (707) 263-2221 or michael.taylor@lakecountyca.gov. A staff report is available for review on October 7, 2021. If you challenge the action of the Planning Commission on any of the above-stated items in court, it may be limited to only those issues raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or written correspondence delivered to the Lake County Planning Commission at, or before, the public hearing. The following is a link to the Planning Commission Agenda posted 72 hours before the hearing: https://countyoflake.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx. Zoom information can be found on the Agenda. A hard copy of the staff report is available upon request.

