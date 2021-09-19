Sunday Weather Xtreme Video: More Heavy Rain Possible Today

Weather like this is what I say is the southern’s reward for surviving a long, hot, and very humid summer…It just doesn’t get any better than this in my opinion. For today and through the weekend, fantastic fall weather will continue. The days will be sunny, with low humidity and highs today and tomorrow will be in the low to upper 70s across the state, with lower 80s likely Saturday and Sunday. Tonight will be another chilly one as lows are likely to fall into the 40s for many, with 50s elsewhere. The nights through the weekend will remain refreshing with 50s in the forecast.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 21 HOURS AGO