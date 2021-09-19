CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Sunday Weather Xtreme Video: More Heavy Rain Possible Today

By Bill Murray
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday’s persistent rains brought flash flooding to parts of North and Central Alabama. Upwards of 4 inches of rain fell in some areas. Rainfall rates exceeded two inches per hour in some locations. I picked up one-half inch of rain in just five minutes off Acton Road in Vestavia. Fortunately, the rain rate decreased for us, or bigger problems might have occurred here. Numerous flood advisories and flash flood warnings were required across the state.

