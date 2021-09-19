CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

This Megacap Is Taking Over the World

By Taylor Carmichael
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sU47h_0c0ltc6Y00

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) has three businesses that work together to make each separate business even more valuable. Garena, short for "gaming arena," has a worldwide mobile hit, Free Fire, on its hands. The company is using that popularity as a base of operations to open up a branch of its e-tailing business, Shopee. Then there's Sea Money, which lets users transfer cash around the world.

On this video recording of The Five, Jason Hall, Auri Hughes, and Taylor Carmichael discuss some of their favorite large-cap stocks. In this clip, Taylor explains why he's a buyer of Sea Limited. This segment was recorded live on Aug. 30.

Jason Hall: Taylor, what's your large cap here?

Taylor Carmichael: Sea. I like to call it Sea, because Sea Limited sounds limiting, and I don't like that word, "limited."

Hall: Sea unlimited Limited.

Carmichael: Sea Unlimited would be my name for them, yeah. It's funny. My family, we first bought shares, it was $30 a share. And the way I sold it, it's like the Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) of Southeast Asia. Well, I talked them into buying more at a $100 a share. And we just bought some more at $300 a share. It's been a little ten-bagger for us, and we're still adding to it.

These guys are absolutely amazing. They have a flywheel effect. They have three businesses in one. It's not just Amazon. They also have PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL). They also have Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI). So imagine there's three different businesses and each one creating -- it's a flywheel. It creates value and it brings in customers. They are invading other countries. They started off in Southeast Asia, seven countries over there, which is a population that's just as big as North America. And now they're in South America. Now they're in Brazil.

They opened the door with their video game, Free Fire, which is the most popular download in the world. It's a combat game. I've actually never played it, but apparently it's a lot of fun. It's the freemium model. So Sea was built on their video-gaming part. And unlike Activision Blizzard and all the giants here in the West, they were created after the iPhone hit. So they focus solely on mobile games. They get people with the mobile games, and then they start offering them deals to get into their Amazon network -- their Shopee is what they call it. They start getting them into that, and then they have their Sea Money, which is their PayPal. They've got three distinct businesses. Each one can be worth an incredible value. I love this company.

Comments / 1

Related
MarketWatch

Marin Software stock is both the biggest gainer and most active after renewing Google revenue share deal

Shares of Marin Software Inc. were both the biggest gainers and most active on major U.S. exchanges in afternoon trading Wednesdasy, after the digital advertising disclosed that it renewed a revenue share agreement with Alphabet Inc.'s Google LLC. The stock rocketed 58.7% on volume of 114.6 million shares, which compared with the full-day average of about 4.6 million shares. The company said the agreement with Google, which is for Marin to develop its enterprise technology platform and software products, is effective Oct. 1. That takes the place of the current revenue share agreement, which was entered into in...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Games#Sea Limited#Sea Money#Amzn#Activision Blizzard#Atvi
TheStreet

Goldman Sachs Launches ETF for Non-Megacap Tech Stocks

Goldman Sachs (GS) - Get Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) Report said Thursday that it’s launching the Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF to give investors an alternative to U.S. megacap technology names. The fund is transparent, actively managed and will generally invest in listed technology companies with market...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
Brazil
MarketWatch

Sonic to buy RFJ Auto Partners, in one of largest deals in auto retail history

Sonic Automotive Inc. announced Wednesday an agreement to buy RFJ Auto Partners Inc., which Sonic said is a top-15 U.S. auto dealer group by revenue. While Sonic did not disclose details of the deal, the auto retailer said it represents one of the largest deals in automotive retail history, and is expected to lift Sonic into the top-5 largest dealer groups in the U.S. by revenue. The stock was still inactive in premarket trading. Sonic said RFJ, with 33 locations in seven states, had revenue of $2.8 billion in 2020. The company expects the acquisition to add $3.2 billion in annualized revenue, which would represent a 30% boost in franchised dealership revenue above previous target of $25 billion in total revenue by 2025. Sonic's stock has run up 39.4% year to date, while the S&P 500 has advanced 15.9%.
BUSINESS
Zacks.com

2 Strong Stocks to Buy on the Dip Amid the September Pullback

Today’s episode of Full Court Finance at Zacks quickly breaks down where the market stands at the moment following Monday’s big selloff. The episode then dives into two established giants trading at attractive levels amid the pullback that investors with long-term horizons might want to buy. The S&P 500 dropped...
STOCKS
Variety

Snapchat Reduced Spotlight’s $1 Million-per-Day Payout Because of Flood of ‘Copycat’ Videos, Says CEO

Snapchat cut the payout amounts for creators’ viral videos in the Spotlight section because the program was producing too much “copycat content,” according to Snap CEO Evan Spiegel. Originally, Snapchat said it paid out more than $1 million per day to the top Spotlight contributors, allocated based on engagement with their content. Starting in June, the company reduced the amount it pays overall — to what the company characterized as millions of dollars per month — evidently leading some users to abandon Spotlight. According to Spiegel, speaking Wednesday at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia investor conference, one of the issues for Spotlight had...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

September Sell-Off: 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy on Sale

Scotts Miracle-Gro, Village Super Market, and AT&T are all investments that have been falling this year, but that doesn't mean they're bad buys. Although Scotts doesn't pay a high yield, it paid out a special dividend last year amid strong results. There's some uncertainty ahead for AT&T and its spinoff...
STOCKS
Variety

Morgan Stanley Buys 2.34 Million Shares of Warner Music Group, Worth $105 Million

On a day that has been remarkably good for music companies on stock markets, Warner Music Group — which saw its stock climb thanks in part to Universal Music’s lofty IPO — on Tuesday announced the sale of an aggregate of 2,340,000 shares of the company’s common stock by affiliates of Access Industries to Morgan Stanley & Co. as the sole underwriter in the registered public offering of those shares. According to the announcement, the stockholders are selling all of the shares of Class A common stock, and Warner will not receive any proceeds from the offering (although Len Blavatnik’s...
ECONOMY
theedgemarkets.com

Megacap tech selloff hits US$500 billion since Nasdaq 100 peak

(Sept 21): Megacap technology stocks were pummeled on Monday, adding to a recent slump that is evoking September 2020, when the Nasdaq 100 Stock Index tumbled nearly 13% over a three-week span. The five biggest U.S. technology companies -- Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Facebook Inc., Google-parent Alphabet Inc. and Microsoft...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

EngageSmart shares soar 42% in trading debut

Shares of EngageSmart Inc.,a Massachusetts-based customer engagement and payments software company, soared 42% in their trading debut Thursday, after the company's initial public offering priced at $26 a share, above its proposed price range of $23 to $25. The company sold 14.5 million shares to raise $38.8 million at a valuation of $4.2 billion. The stock is trading on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker "ESMT." J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities and Citigroup were the lead underwriters. The company going public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 8% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 17%.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
124K+
Followers
60K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy