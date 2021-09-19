CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers giving Christian McCaffrey 30 touches per game isn’t sustainable. The solution?

By Scott Fowler
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen people ask if Christian McCaffrey should get 30 touches every game, as he did against the New York Jets in Week 1, the answer can be boiled down to two words:. There’s a reason why 34 of the 35 highest-touch seasons in the NFL came before the 2010s. Coaches now realize that if you feed a running back the ball that much, you’re shortening his career. You’re robbing Peter to pay Paul, as the saying goes.

Chuba Hubbard
Carolina Panthers vs. Houston Texans injury and scouting report for Thursday night

For the first time since 2017, the Panthers are 2-0 heading into Week 3 and can make it 3-0 with a win over the Houston Texans (1-1) Thursday night. The last time that happened? Yes, 2015, when the Panthers made it to the Super Bowl. This team is a long way from that, but a win here could give it a much-needed confidence boost before its game with the Dallas Cowboys.
NFL
Panthers 24, Texans 9: Insta-reaction as Carolina loses McCaffrey but moves to 3-0

The Carolina Panthers survived another Christian McCaffrey injury behind impressive quarterback Sam Darnold and a stingy defense, moving to 3-0 Thursday night in a 24-9 road victory over Houston that also raised several questions. Can the Panthers win games against higher-level competition without McCaffrey, if his hamstring injury proves serious?
NFL
Grading the Carolina Panthers in their Week 3 win over the Houston Texans

It came at a cost, but the Panthers earned their third straight win on Thursday night — doing so on the road and with America watching. Here’s how the Panthers (3-0) graded out in their win over the Houston Texans (1-2). Passing offense. The Panthers had no choice but to...
NFL

