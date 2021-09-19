This Rock Hill family-owned pharmacy just got an award for giving 16,000 COVID shots
South Carolina’s health department recognized family-owned Good Pharmacy in Rock Hill as a “community hero” after it has administered more than 16,000 COVID-19 shots. The pharmacy, which has been serving the Rock Hill area since 1963, started administering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in January and has administered about 7% of the total 217,028 doses administered in York County, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.www.heraldonline.com
