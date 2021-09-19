CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Elise Stefanik Blasted for 'Despicable' Facebook Ads Pushing 'Replacement Theory'

By Khaleda Rahman
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"She couches the hate in alarmist, anti-immigrant rhetoric that's become standard fare for the party of Donald Trump," the Times Union editorial said.

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 1476

Russ Bolthouse
4d ago

If all the people sneaking into the country were going to vote republican the democrats wouldn't let a single one get across the border.

Reply(369)
722
without compromise
5d ago

Sounds like the democrats propaganda machine has called someone who objects to the democrats recruiting a million illegals..into our country...as racist again..all the while..they look the other way to sex trafficking of children.. all the while ignoring the fact of the democrats trying to change the mindset of the Americans..to be be less patriotic to the U.S. as a country and more dependent on the federal government for their daily lives...When you look at what's really taking place..you can see who trying their best to turn this country back to a slave state.. demacrats...

Reply(94)
402
Timothy Kassner
4d ago

hate to break it to you the Republican party doesn't dislike or hate immigrants on the other hand we want them to enter our country LEGALLY... as everyone knows this is not happening.. and what about the fact you have to be a LEGAL US resident to vote... people like Pelosi. AOC. Harris and even Biden have been pushing for anyone to be able to vote regardless of whether or not they are a LEGAL resident...

Reply(105)
322
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Washington State
State
Virginia State
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Elise Stefanik
Newsweek

Donald Trump Shares Bizarre Photo Mash-Up of Liz Cheney and George W. Bush

Former President Donald Trump has continued his attacks on Liz Cheney and George W. Bush by issuing a bizarre photo mash-up of the GOP congresswoman and the 43rd president. Bush, who was president from 2001 to 2009, is set to campaign for Cheney ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. The GOP congresswoman from Wyoming has emerged as a strong critic of Trump and the two have repeatedly denounced each other in public.
POTUS
Newsweek

Tensions Flare on U.S. House Floor Over Israel Defense Funding

An effort to allocate $1 billion toward Israel's Iron Dome defense system prompted a heated debate on the U.S. House floor on Thursday, with multiple Republican members lobbing accusations of anti-Semitism. Representative Rashida Tlaib, a Michigan Democrat and the only Palestinian American member of Congress, told her colleagues in a...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Immigrants#Democrats#The Times Union#House#Americans#Fox News#Mexicans#Muslims#The Republican Party#Nazism#Stoke Outrage#Republicans#Upstate Ny#Mansplainer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Germany
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
577K+
Followers
61K+
Post
623M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy