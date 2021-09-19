CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Thank Heaven, Love Is Everlasting

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJesus said to her, “I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die; and whoever lives by believing in me will never die. Do you believe this?”—John 11:25-26 (NIV) This verse is a comforting reminder for those that have loved...

Belief.Net

Why Nobody Wants to Go to Church Anymore

There's one more trend I'll mention I believe is having a devastating impact on the Church and most certainly contributing to its decline. You cannot tell Millennials that your church welcomes everybody -- that all can come to Jesus -- and then, when they come, what they find are few mixed races or no mixed couples. You cannot say, "Everybody is welcome here if, by that, you really mean, so long as you're like the rest of us, straight and in a traditional family." In the words of Rachel Evans, a millennial herself and a blogger for CNN, "Having been advertised to our whole lives, we millennials have highly sensitive BS meters." In other words, be real and be yourself. If everyone is not really equally welcomed to the table at your church, stop advertising that you are open to anyone. That is not only untrue, but Millennials can see through the façade and they will not stay in such a church.
gcu.edu

Weekly Devotional: Treasures in Heaven

“Do not store up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moths and vermin destroy, and where thieves break in and steal. But store up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where moths and vermin do not destroy, and where thieves do not break in and steal. For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.” – Matthew 6:19-21, NIV.
lifewayresearch.com

COVID-19 Causes a Church Name Change

The pandemic forced churches across the country to make significant changes, but none were quite like the one at Stony Fork Community Church, formerly known as Outbreak Church. After enduring the impact of COVID-19 like most every other congregation, pastor Scott Carroll, along with the elders and staff of Outbreak...
guideposts.org

When God Speaks, How Well Do You Listen?

God speaks to me through His Word, the Bible. He speaks to me through hymns and songs. And sometimes, I’m beginning to think, He speaks through my memory (though precious little of it is left). When a Bible verse or hymn comes to mind, I’m learning to ask why…what is God saying to me by bringing those words to mind?
guideposts.org

Leap Toward Blessings

Then another servant came and said, ‘Sir, here is your mina; I have kept it laid away in a piece of cloth. I was afraid of you, because you are a hard man. You take out what you did not put in and reap what you did not sow.’—Luke 19:20-21 (NIV)
Hot 97-5

Bismarck’s Heaven – Heavens Helpers Soup Cafe

Do you want to do some good in our community? Have you ever wondered "What can I possibly do to be of help to anyone that may need it?" I have the answer, and it's so easy. This wonderful non-profit organization has been a huge part of Bismarck since 2009. Providing a warm place for those that need an even warmer meal. Since their opening, they have served souls that were in desperate need of caring people. Unfortunately, they lost their lease.
guideposts.org

The Temple of God

Don’t you know that you yourselves are God’s temple and that God’s Spirit dwells in your midst?—I CORINTHIANS 3:16 (NIV) My father fretted over placing his mother in a nursing home. She had lived with us for seven years, but over time her dementia became so severe that it got to be a safety risk. After months of evaluating the pros and cons, lots of prayer and more fretting, my parents moved my grandma into a skilled nursing facility. In the end, my father knew in his heart it was the right thing to do, but that did not mean he didn’t feel guilt and disappointment over not being able to continue providing for her in our home.
guideposts.org

How Doubt Fits Into Your Faith Journey

When they saw him, they worshiped him; but some doubted. Matthew 28:17 (NIV) Today’s key verse has often baffled me. How could the disciples both worship Jesus and doubt Him at the same time? I decided to research its meaning, and what I found surprised me. In the original Greek...
guideposts.org

God’s Promise

He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away.—REVELATION 21:4 (NIV) Searching for the perfect card for Mother’s Day can be difficult when your mom suffers from Alzheimer’s. Hallmark should make a series of cards just for that situation:
guideposts.org

How the Bible Can Help When You're Having a Down Day

I usually turn to the Bible to read it, forgetting how it can also be prayed. On a day when I’m feeling gloomy, I find myself picking out something from Paul’s first letter to the Thessalonian. Let me take it—and pray it—phrase by phrase:. Rejoice always (1Thessalonians 5:6). Always? Yes,...
guideposts.org

Hoping and Trusting

May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit.—ROMANS 15:13 (NIV) Humans are the only creatures that require hope. Animals do not require this state of being for a healthy life. They live purely moment by moment, content that the immediate needs for food, shelter and companionship are met. Human beings are different; we wither away in the absence of hope.
cineuropa.org

As in Heaven

As Morrissey said in his musical pomp, before he discovered nasty, right-wing politics, “Heaven knows I’m miserable now.” There is really something about living under the glare of religious belief, with its promise of the afterlife and the washing away of sin and guilt, that makes ordinary life feel wanting somehow. If the lord above expects impeccable, upright actions – especially important for the harsh Protestantism present in this film – his followers are going to go about their lives in skittish paranoia, the consequences of a misstep always looming. As in Heaven.
guideposts.org

How Hearing God’s Voice Provides Comfort and Reassurance

Sandra Farney, of Reno, Nevada, was backing out of her driveway when she heard the voice. It was a man’s voice, coming from inside her own mind, cutting through her thoughts with surprising force. Shocked, Sandra slammed on her brakes. She debated going back inside, but she was late for work. She had to go. Then she heard the voice again. It was more insistent.
guideposts.org

How This Portrait of Jesus Saved Their Lives

I awoke, startled. Who were these people crowded in my bedroom? What were they doing there?. “Lois.” It was my mother, hovering anxiously near my bed. “It’s a flash flood,” she said. “The kitchen has already flooded.” She was holding a box of soda crackers—what I’d later learn was the only thing she’d managed to grab in her rush to escape the rising water.
guideposts.org

The Miraculous Answer to a Farmer’s Prayer

In July 1973, when I was 17, a drought struck my family’s farm in Burnsville, Minnesota. It began with several days without rain. Normal for summertime. But the hot, dry days stretched into weeks. Our farm was our livelihood. We counted on the profits from the corn crop to get us through the year, and the corn was dying before our eyes.
guideposts.org

Q&A with Miracle Authors Joan Hill and Katie Mahon

A casual get-together set Joan Hill and Katie Mahon on a 20-year journey of discovery into miracles. Along the way, they published their first book, The Miracle Chase, in 2010. In the years since, hundreds of people who’ve experienced miracles of their own have confided in Joan and Katie. It...
guideposts.org

Not Control, but Love

As we arrived at the cancer center, my mother informed me that she had been unable to walk on her left foot that. morning. She refused to use a wheelchair, and even refused to use my dad’s walker. Halfway to the check-in desk, I decided enough was enough. This wasn’t...
guideposts.org

Heavenly Protection During Natural Disasters

Everyone has weathered storms in life, some more literal than others. The following stories are from people who found heavenly protection from natural disasters, deepening their faith in the process. Each true tale proves that God never leaves our side—whether the storm we’re experiencing is a challenging time, or an actual tornado.
allears.net

Kids Will LOVE These Disney Tees…Thanks to a Hidden Secret!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. If you’re not in the parks but you want to do some shopping, you can do quite a bit of damage on shopDisney!. They’ve got items from your favorite...
Lancaster Online

From forever wars to everlasting peace [Column]

We have been at this too long. We have all seen too much. We know something is terribly amiss. A cancer has overtaken us; our culture of militarism distorts our thinking and disfigures our soul. We have been led to believe military options work, to revere generals as gods, to...
