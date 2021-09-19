CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi Today

Mississippi politicians don’t believe what they keep being told about Medicaid expansion

By Bobby Harrison
Mississippi Today
Mississippi Today
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W2nQl_0c0lt3UU00
Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves and Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, in December 2014. Credit: Rogelio V. Solis, Associated Press

Legendary baseball announcer Jack Buck once proclaimed, “I don’t believe what I just saw.”

Perhaps some Mississippi politicians opposed to Medicaid expansion should proclaim, “I don’t believe what I keep on hearing and reading from the experts.”

A report released last week by Mississippi’s University Research Center is among a plethora of studies telling politicians that expanding Medicaid to provide coverage for primarily the working poor (between 200,000-300,000 Mississippians) will be an economic boon for the state.

The expansion is allowed under the federal Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, otherwise known as Obamacare.

The latest study, authored by state economist Corey Miller and senior economist Sondra Collins, showed that besides the positives of providing health care coverage for the uninsured, expanding Medicaid would produce an average of 11,000 jobs per year between 2022 and 2027 and provide an additional $44 million per year for the general fund.

Mississippi has given multiple private corporations — ranging from car manufacturers to tire companies to green energy companies — hundreds of millions in tax breaks based on studies showing they would deliver far fewer benefits to the state than Medicaid expansion.

There have been other studies that said essentially the same thing. A 2013 study, written by David Becker and Michael Morrisey of the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Department of Health Care Organization and Policy, projected that Medicaid expansion would generate 20,000 jobs, provide money for the state general fund and produce $2 billion in economic activity annually for Mississippi.

A study earlier this year by the Commonwealth Fund, a Washington D.C.-based health care advocacy group and the George Washington University’s Milken Institute School of Public Health, reached similar conclusions.

In fairness to expansion foes, a 2012 study by the University Research Center surmised the cost to the state to expand Medicaid would be as high as $86 million annually by 2022, but that on the positive note the expansion would generate more than 9,000 jobs.

In 2012, some cited the study’s conclusion that there might not be enough health care providers to take care of the new Medicaid recipients as a reason to oppose expansion. Not wanting poor people to see a doctor because it might inconvenience those who already have insurance could be construed as a selfish reason not to expand Medicaid.

While most studies indicate that Medicaid expansion would not be a drain on the state general fund, still, just to be safe, the Mississippi Hospital Association has offered a plan to help offset any potential cost to the state. The Hospital Association plan would, in part, entail a modest co-pay on Medicaid expansion recipients and a tax on state hospitals. Mississippi hospitals have said they still would come out ahead even if they were paying more in taxes to help offset the 10% state match needed to draw down literally billions in federal funds for expansion.

“This isn’t going to hurt the state budget, but help it,” Richard Robertson, vice president of policy with the Mississippi Hospital Association, told the Starkville Rotary Club in 2019.

Politicians in the state who have opposed Medicaid expansion — Speaker Philip Gunn, Gov. Tate Reeves and numerous legislators — have offered several reasons for their opposition. The primary reason they cite, though, is that the state cannot afford to pay for the expansion. Multiple studies refute that claim.

Other reasons have included that the courts might throw out the Affordable Care Act. Indeed, numerous lawsuits have been filed seeking to strike down the ACA, but they have been rejected by the U.S. Supreme Court.

They also argue that Congress eventually might eliminate the program. Granted, for four years President Donald Trump tried and failed. Now, 38 states, including many Republican-dominated states, have expanded Medicaid. Would senators and congressmen from those states really vote to repeal the program at this point?

Reeves, an acolyte of former President Trump, who is a fierce opponent of former President Barack Obama, often talks of his opposition to Obamacare.

Gunn has reasoned that the state’s poorest and sickest already have coverage and that expanding Medicaid would “bring in another class of citizens who are not in the lowest category. This would be the next tier up. I just do not think we can afford it.”

In most instances, the existing Mississippi Medicaid program covers the disabled, poor pregnant women, poor children and some groups of the elderly. Generally speaking, healthy adults cannot gain coverage through the existing Medicaid program.

Studies show that those benefitting from Medicaid expansion would be people employed in the service sector, cashiers, construction workers and other similar laborers.

It is hard to believe what we keep on hearing and reading from the politicians.

We want to hear from you!

Central to our mission at Mississippi Today is inspiring civic engagement. We think critically about how we can foster healthy dialogue between people who think differently about government and politics. We believe that conversation — raw, earnest talking and listening to better understand each other — is vital to the future of Mississippi. We encourage you to engage with us and each other on our social media accounts, email our reporters directly or leave a comment for our editor by clicking the button below.

Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.

Read this on the web

Comments / 33

Lenon King
5d ago

Tate reeves has Miss. thirty years behind every state in America his agenda is Tate and Tate family, now he is trying to sue the President for calling him out on his horrible decisions concerning the COVID-19 pandemic , saw him on CNN this morning awfully in deep denial

Reply
19
Donna Bennett
4d ago

I don’t agree with our governor at all. Everyone needs medical insurance help, no matter where you work or what level of health you are in.

Reply(4)
10
Merri Lee Kraemer Patterson
4d ago

I promise you right now anyone can go to Louisiana, according to their income doesn't matter if your male, female, child everyone receives Medicaid. I tried to apply for my husband who is 53 years old who has no insurance who needs to see a doctor. Mississippi is so far behind, if income is over $400 a month then you're not eligible for Medicaid, how embarrassing. I like Governor Tate Reeves but I do not understand why he does not help his people in that way he's so concerned about the mandates why can't he make insurance hospitalization available to the families who really need it so we can keep going to keep our families functionable instead of making us get sick that's why people don't want to move to this state it has nothing to do with anything else other than that it's a retirement community. My husband cannot go to a doctor, we can't afford it. Shame on Mississippi, we deserve hospital insurance.

Reply
5
Related
Mississippi Today

Marshall Ramsey: The Guv

Bless and comfort those who have lost loved ones to this horrible pandemic. Central to our mission at Mississippi Today is inspiring civic engagement. We think critically about how we can foster healthy dialogue between people who think differently about government and politics. We believe that conversation — raw, earnest talking and listening to better understand each other — is vital to the future of Mississippi. We encourage you to engage with us and each other on our social media accounts, email our reporters directly or leave a comment for our editor by clicking the button below.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mississippi Today

State tests show Mississippi student learning declined during pandemic

State test results from the spring paint the first picture of how the pandemic has affected Mississippi students’ learning — and overall, it’s not good. The results from the spring administration of state tests, or the Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP), show the percentage of students who passed the tests dropped 9% in English and 14% in math statewide. These assessments measure student achievement in grades 3-8, and high schoolers also take an English II and Algebra I test.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicaid Expansion#Mississippians#The University Of Alabama#The Commonwealth Fund#The Hospital Association#Aca#The U S Supreme Court#Congress#Republican#Mississippi Medicaid
Mississippi Today

Marshall Ramsey: All’s Well!

Central to our mission at Mississippi Today is inspiring civic engagement. We think critically about how we can foster healthy dialogue between people who think differently about government and politics. We believe that conversation — raw, earnest talking and listening to better understand each other — is vital to the future of Mississippi. We encourage you to engage with us and each other on our social media accounts, email our reporters directly or leave a comment for our editor by clicking the button below.
POLITICS
Mississippi Today

‘Pay alone won’t solve the problem.’ Lawmakers look at teacher salaries, benefits, support

Not only does Mississippi’s public school teacher pay lag other states, insurance and some other benefits cost teachers more or pale in comparison to others. The Senate Education Committee on Wednesday held a daylong hearing digging into teacher pay, benefits and other issues impacting teacher shortages and problems attracting and retaining qualified educators.
POLITICS
Mississippi Today

Mississippi leads the nation in COVID- 19 deaths per capita and use of monoclonal antibody treatments

While Mississippi is no longer last in its vaccination rate against COVID-19, the state is now leading the nation in COVID-19 deaths per capita. Mississippi surpassed New Jersey in COVID deaths per 100,000 residents this week, after the state held the title for 15 months. Mississippi taking the top spot was the direct result of a disastrous month that saw the state record more than 20% of its total infections and pushed its healthcare system to the brink of collapse.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Mississippi Today

No new charter schools were approved to open in Mississippi this year. Advocates say the process is flawed.

No new charter schools were approved to open in Mississippi this application cycle, and some charter school advocates say it represents bigger problems with the climate in the state. The Mississippi Charter Authorizer Board, which oversees all existing charter schools and authorizes new ones, denied applications from Instant Impact Global...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Mississippi Today

Mississippi Stories: Jeffrey Rupp

In this episode of Mississippi Stories, Mississippi Today Editor-At-Large Marshall Ramsey sits down with Jeffrey Rupp, director of outreach for the Center for Entrepreneurship and Outreach at Mississippi State University. Rupp, also an alderman in the city of Starkville, talks about the E-center, it’s missions, its successes and how it...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Mississippi Today

All but three community colleges saw enrollment declines this fall

Enrollment continued to decline at Mississippi’s 15 community colleges this semester amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to preliminary numbers from the Mississippi Community College Board. About 64,000 students are attending community college this semester, MCCB’s initial headcount shows, a drop of around 3,500 students from last fall. The numbers represent...
MOORHEAD, MS
Mississippi Today

Mississippi Today

Jackson, MS
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mississippi Today is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) news and media company with a forward-facing mission of civic engagement and public dialog through service journalism, live events and digital outreach.

 https://mississippitoday.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy