No, Apple's Private Relay is not a VPN, but you can still try it out with iOS 15

By Rae Hodge
CNET
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. When Apple announced a trio of new privacy perks for its iCloud Plus subscription service in iOS 15 at Apple's WWDC event in June, the headliner was Private Relay -- a browser-based encryption boost, aimed at the growing number of people who are turning to virtual private networks for better online privacy. Now, with iOS 15's arrival on Monday (here's how to download iOS 15), a wider swath of Apple users will be able to test drive the proxy service for themselves.

