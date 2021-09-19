CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kick-off event will boost AIDS awareness for annual 5K walk in Philly

There are over 27,000 people living with HIV in Greater Philadelphia, according to the city’s Office of HIV Planning. To raise awareness and funds for those living with the virus, AIDS Walk Philly is back with its annual 5K walk. Last year’s walk, organized by AIDS Fund, was conducted virtually...

