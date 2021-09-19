Kick-off event will boost AIDS awareness for annual 5K walk in Philly

The ongoing national bus driver shortage has families around the country scrambling to get their kids to class safely and on time, and it’s complicating an academic year already off to a rocky start. To find out why so many drivers are missing, we talk with CHLOE WILLIAMS, President of the New Jersey School Bus Contractors Association, about how the transportation crisis came to be, and where it’s headed. Then, we’re joined by JANE CLEMENTI near the anniversary of her son Tyler’s tragic death after he faced anti-LGBTQ harassment while a student at Rutgers University. She says new federal legislation could prevent the type of bullying her son faced and make college campuses safer and more inclusive. And, after a name change and a year of virtual shows, the Philadelphia Ballet is back – and looking towards the future. Artistic director ANGEL CORELLA joins us ahead of The Spark, a limited performance reflective of collective experience and strength of the arts community in the pandemic.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO