CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Tow Truck Driver Shot And Killed In Englewood

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fb0iY_0c0lsErl00

By Mary Chappell

CHICAGO (CBS) — A tow truck driver was shot and killed in Englewood Sunday morning, police said.

The driver, a 27-year-old man, was attempting to provide service at about 3:51 a.m. in the 100 block of West 57th Street, near LaSalle Street, when an unidentified person shot him multiple times. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Nobody is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.

Comments / 74

John Jones
12d ago

cameras everywhere where in Englewood but never no suspects but let something happen to a law official and all of a sudden there working they have all the footage this is by design no secret just pat attention

Reply(8)
14
otis knotwrite
12d ago

was it a white guy in a black neighborhood. Is it rasist to give us all the Facts.

Reply(20)
19
MysticalMichael
12d ago

Towing cars in the 'hood is a very dangerous occupation. Also, booting them without a police presence.

Reply(4)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Man, 54, Shot When Bullet Comes Through Window Of Home In West Woodlawn

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 54-year-old man was wounded Friday morning, when a bullet pierced the window of his home in the West Woodlawn neighborhood. Police said the man was standing inside his home in the 6100 block of South Eberhart Avenue shortly after 10 a.m., when a bullet came through his window and struck him in the back. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. No one was in custody Friday morning. Area One detectives were investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

One Killed, Two Wounded In Shootout In North Austin, Three In Custody

CHICAGO (CBS) — One person was killed and two others were wounded in a shootout Friday morning in the North Austin neighborhood, and three people were in custody, as SWAT teams remained on the scene hours later. Chicago police said, around 10:30 a.m., 25th (Grand Central) District tactical officers responded to a call of a man with a gun near Potomac and Mason avenues. When they arrived on the scene, they saw four people get out of two cars in front of a home in the 1200 block of North Mason Avenue, and start shooting at the house. People inside the home...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man Carjacked At Gunpoint In Wicker Park

CHICAGO (CBS)– A 60-year-old man was carjacked at gunpoint in Wicker Park early Friday morning. Police said the man was taking items from the trunk of his white 2019 Chevy Malibu, in the 2000 block of West Churchill Street around 1:15a.m., when a man exited a white SUV with a gun. Police said the victim backed away from the car and the offender drove off. The victim was not injured. No  arrests have been made.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

2 Teens Charged With Carjacking Man At Gunpoint In Hoffman Estates; Police Victim Fired Own Gun, But They Got His Car

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (CBS) — Two teens stood charged Thursday night with carjacking a man at gunpoint in Hoffman Estates last week. The victim fired at the suspects, but did not strike them, police said. Last Friday at 5:43 a.m., Hoffman Estates police were called to 1 W. Golf Rd. for a report of a man with a gun and shots fired. Police learned the man who fired the shots was the victim of the carjacking. Eyewitnesses said two male offenders came up to the man at gunpoint and stole his car, police said. The victim, who has a Concealed Carry License and an Illinois Firearm Owners Identification Card, fired at the suspects – but they drove off in both his car and the car in which they arrived, police said. Police found the victim’s vehicle abandoned, but did not initially find the suspects. But on Thursday, two 16-year-old boys were arrested and charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking. One was also charged with armed robbery. They were taken to the Cook County Juvenile Temporary Detention Center.
HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
West Chicago, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

Illinois State Police Trooper Gerald Mason Dead After Being Found Shot In His SUV On Dan Ryan Expressway

by Charlie De Mar and Asal Rezaei CHICAGO (CBS) — An Illinois State Police trooper has died after he was found with a gunshot wound inside his cruiser on the Dan Ryan Expressway on Friday afternoon. Red and yellow police tape was stretched across the inbound lanes of the Dan Ryan (I-90/I-94), after the trooper was found in his SUV near 43rd Street around 1:45 p.m. A passerby saw that trooper inside his car. That’s when she ran over to him and had to use the trooper’s car radio to call for help. Witnesses told CBS 2’s Asal Rezaei they saw people frantically running...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Juvenile Charged With Aggravated Carjacking And Armed Robbery

CHICAGO (CBS)– A juvenile has been charged with armed robbery and carjacking in the Bronzville and West Elsdon neighborhoods.  The offender was one of two who carjacked a 32-year-old women on September 26, on the 4300 block of S. Vincennes. He was also charged with armed robbery after taking belongings by force with a weapon from an 18-year-old female on September 30, in the 3900 block of W. 58th St.  According to police reports, the offender was placed into custody and was charged accordingly for the crimes. No additional information is available at this time.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

17-Year-Old Charged In Hyde Park Carjacking

CHICAGO (CBS)– A 17-year-old boy has been charged with carjacking a man in Hyde Park. Police said the teen was arrested Thursday, after he was identified as one of the carjackers who stole a vehicle from a 29-year-old man in the 1400 block of East 55th Place on Sept. 26. The is charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking.
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Why Teens Carjack In Chicago? They Use Cars To Commit More Crimes, Or Simply To Get Around Town

CHICAGO (CBS) – Nicole is a 15-year-old girl, and she doesn’t even know how many cars she has stolen by force. She says she used a knife to take the cars from unsuspecting drivers at least six times. “I don’t know, I don’t count,” she told  CBS 2’s Irika Sargent. In an online conversation with Erin Moriarty of CBS’s “48 Hours” previewing her reporting on the teen carjacking trend, Sargent said she found the offenders are getting younger every year—some as young as 11 years old. Nicole says she feels guilt. “I am trying to be different,” she said. “I want to leave that in the past. I don’t want to be that person no more.” Nicole said she has an advantage as a teenage girl, because drivers wouldn’t suspect a female carjacker. The teenagers often use the cars to commit other crimes, including drive-by shootings. Others sell the cars for a few thousand dollars or even use the vehicle to get around town. WATCH:  Irika’s full report, Friday night at 10.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tow Truck#Truck Drivers#Englewood#Police#Area One
CBS Chicago

5 People Shot As Gunman Fires From Window During Chase Through Fulton River District; Passenger In Lyft Among Victims

By Charlie De Mar and Steven Graves CHICAGO (CBS) — Five people were shot Wednesday evening as someone fired out the window of a car during a chase through the Fulton River District. Four of the victims were innocent bystanders. Among those caught in the crossfire was a rideshare driver who was forced to save her injured passenger’s life when he was shot in the back. Witnesses said at least two cars were seen chasing each other, and someone in one of the cars displayed a gun – and fired the gun out the window, according to Chicago Police Chief of Patrol Brian...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

2 Men Carjack Customer At Gunpoint At Downers Grove Gas Station, But Give Up And Leave Car Behind When They Can’t Start It

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (CBS) — Police in west suburban Downers Grove were searching Thursday for two men who tried to carjack someone at gunpoint at a gas station in broad daylight, but gave up on taking the car when they couldn’t start it. At 1:15 p.m., Downers Grove police were called for a carjacking at the BP station at 4314 Main St., at Ogden Avenue, in Downers Grove. Two men had gotten out of a dark-colored Dodge minivan and had come up to a customer who was filling their vehicle with gas. One of the suspects pointed a gun at the customer,...
DOWNERS GROVE, IL
CBS Chicago

Police Searching For Man In Attempted Kidnapping In Winfield

CHICAGO (CBS) — Right now, police in west suburban Winfield need help finding an attempted kidnapper. Here’s a sketch of the man. Around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening, he started chasing a female. She was walking on a path along Beecher Avenue. She was able to get away – he ran off towards Church Street. Police need anyone living near Beecher and Church to check their home surveillance to see if there’s any footage of him. He’s in his 20s or 30s and was wearing all dark clothes and a black hat.
WINFIELD, IL
CBS Chicago

4 People Injured In Crash At 87th And Ashland

CHICAGO (CBS) — Four people were injured Thursday in a crash in the Auburn Gresham community. The crash happened at the busy intersection of 87th Street and Ashland Avenue. The Fire Department said two people were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, and two more to OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Evergreen Park. All were in fair-to-serious condition. Information from police was not immediately available.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Illinois State Police To Saturate Patrols In Wake Of Chicago Area Expressway Shootings; Data Show Very Few Arrests Are Made In Such Cases

CHICAGO (CBS) — Overnight, three expressway shootings were reported in Northern Illinois over a period of four hours – two of them within the Chicago city limits. This all comes after two men were also killed earlier this week on the Stevenson Expressway. Late Thursday afternoon, the Illinois State Police said they have a plan. They are going to more than double their patrols. State Police said the additional patrols will begin Friday night. It is going to be a 157 percent increase – though for security reasons, state police would not provide an exact number of patrols that represents. We have tracked spiking...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

3 Expressway Shootings Reported In Less Than 4 Hours Overnight

CHICAGO (CBS)– Three expressway shootings were reported in less than four hours overnight. The shootings closed parts of three different expressways. The first happened at 10 p.m. Wednesday on the northbound Eisenhower Expressway near Kedzie. A man was shot and rushed to the hospital. Chicago police helped Illinois State Police search the road and found shell casings. All lanes have reopened. Then, around  1:20 a.m. Thursday, gunshots were fired on the Jane Addams Tollway near the Belvidere Oasis. No one was hurt, but the westbound ramp to the oasis is closed as ISP investigate. Just six minutes later, another shooting was reported on the southbound Bishop Ford...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Tinley Park Man Was Carjacked And Got His Car Back, But Thieves Returned, And Victim Was Arrested For Firing His Gun Into The Air

TINLEY PARK, Ill. (CBS) — Carjackings are happening everywhere, and nearly every day. One driver in Tinley Park got his car stolen at gunpoint. He got it back, but the thieves returned – and this time, he pulled out his own gun. That landed him in jail. CBS 2’s Jermont Terry caught up with the man, Naser Zaghlol, moments after his release. Fresh out of spending a night in jail, Zaghlol could not believe the trouble in which he found himself. Terry: “What was going through your mind as they’re holding you for 24 hours?” Zaghlol: “Only thing I was thinking, where is justice?” Zaghlol’s...
TINLEY PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

‘A War Zone’: Witnesses Describe Fulton River District After Mass Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — New video was shared Thursday with CBS 2 from the mass shooting the day before in the Fulton River District. Bullets are seen flying as cars go speeding through a busy intersection in broad daylight. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey returned Thursday to the site where four innocent people were shot. It was hard to tell that just 24 hours earlier, a busy intersection was the scene of a mass shooting that injured four innocent bystanders just going about their day. Witnesses said it could have been so much worse. “Literally two and a half blocks span was a warzone,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Bucktown Carjacking Victim Shocked And Infuriated That Teen Suspect Is Now Off Electronic Monitoring

CHICAGO (CBS) — The carjacking crisis in Chicago continues, with a record-breaking rise in the crime. From the beginning, CBS 2’s Tara Molina has tracked the case of a woman who was carjacked in Bucktown. She has been monitoring how the cases proceed, following a meeting in the neighborhood Tuesday night. The victim of the Bucktown carjacking in question told Molina Wednesday that she is not happy with the latest development – to say the least. She was surrounded by three young men in the attack, and the one suspect who was brought in and charged in connection to her case was...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Thieves Target Work Vehicles In Portage And Jefferson Park Neighborhoods

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are warning residents of recent thefts from vehicles in the Jefferson Park and Portage Park neighborhoods. Several incidents have been reported, the last happening Wednesday night on the 4400 block of North Lamon Ave between 11 p.m. and 8:30 a.m. 5400 block of West Dakin St. between 6:00 pm September 22, 2021 and 6:30 am September 23, 2021  5200 block of North LaPorte Ave. on September 23, 2021 at 1:05 am 5700 block of West Byron St. between 9:30 pm September 24 and 7:45 am September 25, 2021 5500 block of North Mango Ave. on September 28, 2021 at 7:00 am 5300 block of North Luna Ave. on September 28, 2021 at 3:20 am 4400 Block of North Lamon Ave. between 11:00 pm September 29, 2021 and 8:30 am September 30, 2021 5000 block of West Waveland Ave between 10:00 pm September 22, 2021 and 6:30 am September 23, 2021 The thieves broke windows on work vans and pickup trucks to steal tools and other construction equipment. Police reports say the offenders are possibly driving a blue two-door sedan. Residents are advised to be aware of any suspicious activity and to remove any valuable items from their vehicles. Anyone with information should contact Area Five detectives. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Two Men Shot And Killed On Stevenson Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men have died following a double shooting on the Stevenson Expressway. The shooting took place at 11:38 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 55 southbound near Wentworth Avenue, according to Illinois State Police. The victim’s vehicle crashed after the shooting and was found under the Dan Ryan Expressway. Both the driver and passenger were killed in the shooting. All lanes were shut down with traffic being diverted off to Interstate 94 southbound and the Chinatown Feeder for approximately five hours for the investigation. All lanes reopened at approximately 4:40 a.m. There is no further information available at this time.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Fire Spreads To At Least 7 Houses In Fuller Park; 8 People, 8 Dogs Displaced

CHICAGO (CBS)– Firefighters battled a fire that spread to seven houses in Fuller Park Thursday morning. Flames and smoke were shooting out from the top of four houses and two couch houses around 4 a.m. in the 4900 block of South Princeton Avenue. BREAKING: Chicago firefighters are at the scene of a fire in Fuller Park right now. It looks like at least three houses were affected. Not clear if anyone was inside when fire started or if anyone was injured. Working to get more details.@cbschicago pic.twitter.com/A4htsVe2Gv — Mugo Odigwe (@MugoOdigwe) September 30, 2021 According to the Chicago Fire Department, the fire possibly started...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
43K+
Followers
19K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy