Tow Truck Driver Shot And Killed In Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are warning residents of recent thefts from vehicles in the Jefferson Park and Portage Park neighborhoods.
Several incidents have been reported, the last happening Wednesday night on the 4400 block of North Lamon Ave between 11 p.m. and 8:30 a.m.
5400 block of West Dakin St. between 6:00 pm September 22, 2021 and 6:30 am September 23, 2021
5200 block of North LaPorte Ave. on September 23, 2021 at 1:05 am
5700 block of West Byron St. between 9:30 pm September 24 and 7:45 am September 25, 2021
5500 block of North Mango Ave. on September 28, 2021 at 7:00 am
5300 block of North Luna Ave. on September 28, 2021 at 3:20 am
4400 Block of North Lamon Ave. between 11:00 pm September 29, 2021 and 8:30 am September 30, 2021
5000 block of West Waveland Ave between 10:00 pm September 22, 2021 and 6:30 am September 23, 2021
The thieves broke windows on work vans and pickup trucks to steal tools and other construction equipment. Police reports say the offenders are possibly driving a blue two-door sedan.
Residents are advised to be aware of any suspicious activity and to remove any valuable items from their vehicles. Anyone with information should contact Area Five detectives.
