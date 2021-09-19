CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Alabama saw more deaths than births for the first time in 2020; US death toll nears 675K: Latest COVID-19 updates

By Jeanine Santucci and John Bacon, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 12 days ago

For the first time in its documented history, the state of Alabama recorded more deaths than births in 2020, and state health officials are attributing the population shrinkage to COVID-19.

“Our state literally shrunk this year for the first time in history, even going back to World War II, when people were serving overseas; going back to the Spanish Flu epidemic, when we had the flu in our state; going back to World War I,” State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said Saturday.

The rate of births in the state has seen an annual decline over the last several years, but the number of COVID deaths, Harris said, is about equal to the gap between deaths and births for last year.

The state had 64,714 total deaths and 57,641 total births last year, he said. There were 7,182 deaths from COVID-19 in 2020, according to state health data.

"And it’s not a coincidence that that’s about exactly the number of deaths we had from COVID," Harris said.

'Wasn't so sure I was going to make it': Alabama sheriff recovers from COVID-19, credits vaccine for recovery

Also in the news:

► Florida accounted for one out of every 25 COVID deaths in the world last week. The state recorded 2,468 COVID deaths in the week ending Friday, while 62,291 were reported globally.

► After showing signs of coughing, sneezing and a lack of appetite, nine lions and tigers at the Smithsonian Institution's National Zoo in D.C. tested positive for COVID-19 . Oh my!

► Fiji Prime Minister Josaia Voreqe Bainimarama said Thursday that the island nation is set to roll out a reopening plan that gradually lifts restrictions based on vaccination rates in Fiji and travelers' countries of origin.

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has recorded more than 42 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 673,400 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data . Global totals: More than 228.2 million cases and 4.6 million deaths. More than 181 million Americans – 54.5% of the population – have been fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

📘 What we're reading: The federal government ended its enhanced unemployment and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program payments last week – the largest cutoff of federal benefits in U.S. history. It helped millions ride out the pandemic, who are now struggling amid a lagging economic recovery. Read the full story.

Keep refreshing this page for the latest news. Want more? Sign up for USA TODAY's Coronavirus Watch newsletter to receive updates directly to your inbox and join our Facebook group .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33a30s_0c0lsDz200
A health care worker administers a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic on Sept. 14 at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pennsylvania. Matt Rourke, AP

Can American Rescue Plan rescue America from rising gun violence?

The Biden administration has turned to funds from the American Rescue Plan, approved by Congress in March, as one of its top strategies not only to combat rising crime in cities but to push back at attacks from Republicans seeking to tie Biden to the calls of progressive activists to "defund the police." As gun violence has soared amid the pandemic, Republicans have blamed Democratic leadership in cities.

Biden and Democrats have touted the American Rescue Plan's funding for cities and states, noting that no Republican members of Congress voted for the $1.9 trillion package. But Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, a Democrat, warns that hiring police with that money "is not sustainable."

"You hire police for 15, 20 years, not just a year or two or three," Kenney said.

Joey Garrison

Tennessee may see shortage of monoclonal antibody drugs

Tennessee may soon face a shortage of critical drugs used to combat the coronavirus after the federal government capped shipments because a few southern states gobbled up most of the national supply.

Monoclonal antibody drugs are given to COVID-19 patients, most of whom are unvaccinated, so their illnesses do not become severe enough for hospitalization. Infusion treatment is offered at more than 200 Tennessee locations and have been widely promoted by Gov. Bill Lee and some other southern governors.

The federal government informed Tennessee and other southern states this week that it will begin limiting the amount of monoclonal antibody drugs available to individual states due to surging demand.

– Brett Kelman, The Tennessean

To avoid 'twindemic,' experts say now is the time to get flu shot

With flu season around the corner and the danger of a "twindemic" – a deadly combination of COVID-19 and the flu spreading at the same time – experts are recommending Americans get a flu shot.

With COVID surges nationwide already overwhelming hospitals and forcing some to consider rationing care, health care workers don't want to add the flu to the reasons people are seeking emergent care.

"In these pandemic times, we want to save healthcare resources and not burden the healthcare workers with something that is easily preventable. We want to minimize hospitalization. We want to minimize deaths," said Linda Molaka, a CVS pharmacy manager based in Pembroke Pines, Florida.

Everything to know about flu shots: Read more from pharmacists on COVID boosters and flu shots

– Alia E. Dastagir, USA TODAY

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Alabama saw more deaths than births for the first time in 2020; US death toll nears 675K: Latest COVID-19 updates

Comments / 14

Related
wbch.com

COVID-19 live updates: More than 10,000 new deaths reported in US in one week

(NEW YORK) -- The United States is facing a COVID-19 surge this summer as the more contagious delta variant spreads. More than 670,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 while over 4.6 million people have died from the disease worldwide, according to real-time data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kynt1450.com

COVID-19 live updates: US reports highest daily death toll in nearly 7 months

(NEW YORK) — The United States is facing a COVID-19 surge this summer as the more contagious delta variant spreads. More than 666,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 while over 4.6 million people have died from the disease worldwide, according to real-time data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Alabama Government
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Local
Alabama COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Alabama Health
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Coronavirus
Keene Sentinel

COVID-19 toll in US surpasses 1918 pandemic deaths

The number of U.S. COVID-19 deaths has surpassed the toll of the 1918 influenza pandemic, a milestone many experts say was avoidable after the arrival of vaccines. The U.S. has reported 675,446 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to Johns Hopkins University data — more than the 675,000 that are estimated to have died a century earlier.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Kenney
chronicle99.com

September Covid-19 Deaths In US Already More Than Previous Months

The number of Americans who die of Covid-19 in the first 18 days of September is already thousands more than for all of August. There were 32,526 Covid-19 related deaths in the country as of September 18 compared to 27,612 for the entire August. According to the analysis of data...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newswatch 16

COVID-19 update: Statewide death toll surpasses 29,000

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health lists 5,489 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,397,755 on Thursday, September 23. There were 32 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry. The statewide total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is 29,030, according to the department.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Flu Shots#Spanish#Covid#Fiji#Johns Hopkins University#Americans#Coronavirus Watch#Pfizer#Ap#Congress#Republicans#Democratic#Democrats#Tennessean
CBS42.com

Alabama leading US in COVID-19 death rate over last week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama currently has the nation’s highest death rate for COVID-19. even as hospitalizations linked to the coronavirus pandemic continue to decline in the state. Statistics from Johns Hopkins University show 106 deaths were reported daily over the last seven days in Alabama, although some of those...
ALABAMA STATE
oilcity.news

37 more deaths push Wyoming’s COVID-19 death toll to 955

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Health reported an additional 37 COVID-19-related deaths among Wyoming residents on Tuesday, September 21. 955 Wyoming residents have reportedly died after contracting the virus since the pandemic began. These are deaths that have COVID-19 listed as either the underlying or primary cause of death or as a contributing cause of death, WDH explains.
WYOMING STATE
Best Life

An Increasing Number of COVID Outbreaks Are Tied to This One Activity

As COVID cases continue to rise in areas across the U.S., officials are tracing outbreaks to a number of different events. Recently, a handful of states have sounded the alarm on COVID clusters tied to an activity that many of us might consider to be relatively innocuous. In regions that span the entire country, states are seeing a spike in COVID cases linked to high school and middle school sports.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
CVS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
scttx.com

Covid-19 Update: August Death Toll Continues to Rise as Fatalities Are Confirmed

September 25, 2021 - According to the Texas DSHS Covid-19 Dashboard, two new deaths were reported today bringing September's number of reported deaths to 16. Remember, the date the death is reported and the date of death isn't the same. Once a death has been confirmed to be due to COVID-19 it is added to the dashboard as a new reported fatality. The new death is then added to provisional data and is counted on the actual date of death.
Stillwater News-Press

Virus takes toll: Oklahoma COVID-19 deaths near 10,000, cases near top 600,00

OKLAHOMA CITY – The number of COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma during the pandemic neared 10,000 on Wednesday, while the total number of coronavirus cases topped 600,000, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health. There have been 9,983 deaths, based on death certificates provided to the U.S. Centers for Disease...
OKLAHOMA STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

259K+
Followers
36K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy