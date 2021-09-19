CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins: Live stream, time, date, odds, how to watch

By USA TODAY Sports
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

It might only be Week 2 of the NFL season, but the players on the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins might have a little extra incentive heading into their matchup.

''They're 1-0 and we're 0-1,'' said Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who is 5-1 against his division rival. ''We've got to focus on going into a hostile environment and trying to execute.''

The Bills travel to South Florida to face the Dolphins, who stand alone atop the AFC East.

Most Dolphins fans are still haunted by the images of their last meeting with Buffalo. The Bills embarrassed the Dolphins in a 56-26 blowout in Week 17 that cost Miami a playoff berth and ended their season.

For the Bills, they look to rebound after struggling out the gate losing 23-16 to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HpVuK_0c0lsC6J00
Josh Allen is 5-1 against the Dolphins. Mark Konezny, USA TODAY Sports

Here's everything you need to know for Sunday:

What time does Bills vs. Dolphins start?

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

What TV channel is Bills vs. Dolphins on?

The game will be broadcast on Fox.

How can I watch Bills vs. Dolphins online via live stream?

Fans can also watch the game on the FoxSports.com app and FuboTV .

What are the odds for Bills vs. Dolphins?

The Bills are 3 ½ point favorites with the over/under at 47.5 points, according to Tipico Sportsbook .

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins: Live stream, time, date, odds, how to watch

