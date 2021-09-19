CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Live stream, time, date, odds, how to watch

By Scooby Axson, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

The Las Vegas Raiders, coming over a thrilling overtime victory on Monday night over the Baltimore Ravens , try to make it two in a row against the AFC North when they travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers.

Derek Carr threw for 435 yards, including a 31-yard touchdown pass Zay Jones in overtime to give the Raiders a 33-27 win as they overcame an early two-touchdown deficit.

Pittsburgh is coming off its own impressive victory in Week 1, a 23-16 road triumph over the Buffalo Bills. All-Pro T.J. Watt had two sacks and a forced fumble for the Steelers, and the special teams cashed in, scoring on blocked punt return.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xtTTF_0c0lsBDa00
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) celebrates during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard park, N.Y., Sunday Sept. 12, 2021. Jeffrey T. Barnes, AP

Here's everything you need to know for Sunday:

What time does Raiders vs. Steelers start?

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET

What TV channel is Raiders vs. Steelers on?

The game will be broadcast on CBS.

How can I watch Raiders vs. Steelers online via live stream?

Fans can also watch the game on the CBS Sports app and FuboTV .

What are the odds for Raiders vs. Steelers?

The Steelers are 5.5-point favorites with the over/under at 46.5 points, according to Tipico Sportsbook .

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Live stream, time, date, odds, how to watch

Comments / 3

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Le’Veon Bell News

On Tuesday night, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that three-time Pro Bowl running back Le’Veon Bell has a new home. The longtime Pittsburgh Steelers running back is headed back to the AFC North to play for one of the Steelers rivals: the Baltimore Ravens. The news comes just one day after the Ravens worked out the 29-year-old.
NFL
The Spun

Pittsburgh Steelers Reportedly Signing Veteran Safety

Just a few months after the 2020 season came to a close, the Las Vegas Raiders added a familiar face to their roster this offseason, signing safety Karl Joseph to a new deal. It was a move that clearly received Jon Gruden‘s approval. When asked what Joseph brings to the Raiders’ defense, Gruden said “Leadership. Versatility. And professionalism.”
NFL
Fox News

Star QB suffers pectoral injury after rough start to the season

The Steelers could be without their star quarterback when they face the Bengals in Week 3. Pittsburgh’s ace Ben Roethlisberger has a left pectoral injury, head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday. The update came after the 39-year-old took 10 hits and was sacked twice in Sunday’s 26-17 loss to the Raiders.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Expected To Sign Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick

It looks like it is officially Taco Tuesday in Pittsburgh. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to add former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton is currently in the Steel City for a physical. Charlton, who was a first round...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Steelers’ TJ Watt’s huge contract brings hilarious response from JJ Watt

Pittsburgh Steelers star linebacker TJ Watt signed a massive 4-year, $112 million extension on Thursday, and his big brother JJ certainly shared in the excitement. Maybe he shared in it a little too much, though, as he took to sharing a hilarious Tweet his feelings on the deal, which made TJ the highest paid-pass defender across the entire NFL:
NFL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

