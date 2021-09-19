CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa County, MI

Shots fired at gathering outside business in Holland Township

By FOX 17 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MQSnY_0c0ls9XN00

Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating after shots were fired outside a business in Holland Township early Sunday morning.

The incident was reported just after 1 a.m. Deputies say there was a large gathering outside of 960 Butternut Drive, and witnesses on scene reported gunshots in the parking lot.

Deputies located evidence and spoke to witnesses on scene, but as of now have not said if there are any suspects, or if any arrests were made. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information should call Ottawa County Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer.

