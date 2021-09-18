CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

BEACHWOOD: BUYER BEWARE- POSSIBLE SWINDLER ATTEMPTING TO PURCHASE JEWELRY & GOLD FROM YARD SALES?

By OCSN01
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEACHWOOD: Police are checking the area of a yard sale on Birch for a possible scam/ suspicious transaction. Anonymous caller reports they witnessed a Middle-Eastern, middle-aged male swindle some sellers out of their gold and/or jewelry- presumably taken advantage of. Caller was concerned for the sellers as we guess they didn’t get a good price- but the people selling the items are NOT the caller for this incident. Early reports indicate nobody is in the area currently matching that description- GOA.

