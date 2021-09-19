CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

From Steve Carell to Sandra Oh: 25 Stars You’ll Be Shocked to Find Out Have Never Won an Emmy Award

By Lindsay Weinberg
E! News
E! News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLauren Graham and Connie Britton might have played two of the most memorable moms on television, but neither has earned an Emmy Award. And while you might think of Game of Thrones, This is Us and Friends as some of the biggest TV shows in recent memory, you'd be surprised to learn which of their leads haven't been honored with an Emmy Award, either. Take the HBO drama, for example: Peter Dinklage won an astounding four times for playing Tyrion Lannister, but Kit Harington went home empty handed not once but twice.

www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Here are all the winners from the 2021 Emmy Awards – rolling list

The 2021 Emmys are taking place tonight (September 19) at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. The ceremony will honour the best TV of the last 12 months, following the nominations being announced in July. Ted Lasso leads the nominations with 13 nods, while Lovecraft Country and Pose are also...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Jennifer Aniston Reveals Reason for Not Attending Emmys Despite 'Friends' Nominations

Anyone hoping for a live Friends reunion during Sunday's Primetime Emmy Awards will be disappointed since Jennifer Aniston will not be there. Aniston and the rest of the main Friends cast are nominees this year as executive producers on the HBO Max special Friends: The Reunion, but she does not plan to pick up the award if it wins. Friends: The Reunion also earned three Creative Arts Emmy nominations.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Jean Smart Wins Lead Actress in a Comedy Emmy for ‘Hacks,’ Her Fourth Overall

The Jeanaissance is alive and well. She may not like the term to describe her latest career peak, but there’s no denying that legendary actress Jean Smart is on a roll, having won her fourth Emmy Award on Sunday night. Smart was named outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for her critically acclaimed role as stand-up Deborah Vance in HBO Max’s “Hacks.” This is her first lead acting win following victories in the supporting comedy actress (for “Samantha Who?”) and guest comedy actress (for “Frasier”) categories. She was also nominated last year for supporting actress in a limited series or...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sandra Oh
Person
Peter Dinklage
Person
Kristen Wiig
Person
Connie Britton
Person
David Schwimmer
Person
Steve Carell
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Kyle Chandler
Person
Don Cheadle
Parade

These 25 Performers Have Been Snubbed By the Emmys More Than Any Other Actors!

Fair warning: When you watch the 73rd annual Emmy Awards (Sept. 19 on CBS), prepare for some of your favorite stars to go home empty-handed—again. That’s because the show remains a tough competition for even the most established TV actors and actresses. “It’s frustrating,” says TV Guide senior critic Matt Roush. “Some people do their best work and yet just don’t get in the winner’s circle.” The reasons vary, from rotten timing (“Imagine going against Julia Louis-Dreyfus every year,” says Roush) to being on the “wrong” network—one without the clout to swing big votes—or on a traditional broadcast platform in the age of powerhouse streaming services like Netflix and Amazon.
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

'Crown,' 'Ted Lasso,' 'Mare' win big at the Emmy Awards

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- The Crown won the Best Drama honor and swept the acting categories at the Emmy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles Sunday. The Netflix show's stars Olivia Colman, Josh O'Connor, Gillian Anderson and Tobias Menzies took home the statuettes for Best Actress, Actor, Supporting Actress and Supporting Actor in a Drama. It also earned the Emmys for Best Writing and Directing for a Drama.
MOVIES
TVLine

Emmys Red Carpet Photos: TV Stars From Pose, WandaVision and More

TV junkies rejoice, for the 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards are at last upon us. But before host Cedric the Entertainer can kick off this year’s main event, the small screen’s biggest stars — both those who were nominated, as well as those were royally snubbed — must walk the red carpet. Among those spotted on this year’s carpet are WandaVision‘s Kathryn Hahn, The White Lotus‘ Jennifer Coolidge, Pose‘s Billy Porter, Schmigadoon!‘s Cecily Strong, Nailed It‘s Nicole Byer, The Bachelorette‘s Rachel Lindsay and Queer Eye‘s Karamo Brown, among countless others. And there’s a lot to be excited about ahead of the 2021 Emmys. Including...
TV & VIDEOS
thebrag.com

Jennifer Aniston reflects on “brutal” ‘Friends’ reunion

Jennifer Aniston has opened up about the Friends Reunion special which aired earlier this year, describing the experience as “brutal”. Speaking on Rob Lowe’s Literally podcast, Aniston admitted that the highly-anticipated reunion with co-stars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer was surprisingly intense. “Going back...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Award#Academy Awards#Emmy Nominations#Hbo Kaley Cuoco#The Winter Soldier#Veep#Hbo Hugh Grant#The Run Tour#Bruckheimer Kobal#Wb#The Office#Octavia
MovieWeb

WandaVision Fans Say Kathryn Hahn Was Robbed at the Primetime Emmy Awards

It was apparently not Agatha all along, as Kathryn Hahn came up short in her quest to win a Primetime Emmy Award for her role in WandaVision. When the Marvel series debuted on Disney+ in January, it introduced Hahn in the role, and most fans agree she was key to making the series so successful. Many fans had considered the actress to be a shoo-in for the Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series award at the Emmys on Sunday night, but it wasn't meant to be. Now, Hahn is trending with thousands of Marvel fans crying foul.
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

25 Shows That Have Won the Most Emmys

On July 2, 1928, the first commercially licensed television station in the United States, W3XK, began broadcasting. Though it took some time for the public to catch on to the exciting new medium, television has since become an instrumental part of life for most Americans. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nearly 80 percent of Americans watch television daily, with the average American spending two hours and 47 minutes of their day in front of the "idiot box."
TV & VIDEOS
GoldDerby

‘Saturday Night Live’ October guest hosts for ‘SNL’ Season 47: Owen Wilson, Kim Kardashian West, Rami Malek, Jason Sudeikis

NBC announced the first four guest hosts and musical guests for Season 47 of “Saturday Night Live” on Wednesday. Owen Wilson, Kim Kardashian West, Rami Malek and Jason Sudeikis will each be making their first appearances on “SNL” as guest hosts. In addition to the traditional broadcast airing, the show will also livestream on Peacock at 11:30 p.m. ET; 8:30 p.m. PT. Wilson hosts the premiere on October 2 with musical guest Kacey Musgraves (second appearance). He recently had the new Disney+ series “Loki” and stars in the film “The French Dispatch” on October 22. Kardashian West hosts on October 9 with...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Mercury News

Say what!? These standout TV shows never won an Emmy

During Sunday night’s Emmy Awards telecast (5 p.m PT; 8 p.m. ET, CBS), TV bigwigs will pat each other on the back, toot their own horns and hand out a lot of shiny trophies. Those gold statuettes are supposed to celebrate television’s best and brightest — the pinnacle of what the medium has to offer.
TV SHOWS
987thebull.com

Highlights From the 2021 Emmy Awards

The 2021 Emmy Awards took place Sunday. Cedric the Entertainer hosted the show. Check out his opening number:. Shows up for awards include: “Ted Lasso,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “The Boys,” “I May Destroy You,” “The Crown,” “The Queen’s Gambit,” and “Bridgerton.” Presenters included Taraji P Henson, Gayle King, Angela Bassett, Awkwafina, Mindy Kaling, Dan Levy, LL Cool J, Dolly Parton, and Seth Rogan. Here’s a rundown of the big winners!
CELEBRITIES
Denver Post

A running list of who won what at the 2021 Emmy Awards

This story will be updated as more winners are announced. Actress, Drama Series: Olivia Colman, “The Crown”. Actor, Drama Series: Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”. Actor, Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”. Actress, Limited Series or TV movie: Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown.”. Actor, Limited Series or TV movie: Ewan McGregor,...
CELEBRITIES
toofab.com

13 Major Emmys Moments from the Past 15 Years You May Have Forgotten About

See who crawled on stage, who broke a major record and who was just happy they didn't fall "ass over tit" as they collected their trophy. This weekend, the Emmys will celebrate the very best of television and entertainment from the past year. With all of TV's biggest stars in one room, there's sure to be some memorable moments — from hilarious skits and monologues to touching acceptance speeches. And with over 70 years of Emmys history, the annual ceremony has provided us with iconic memories for decades.
CELEBRITIES
emerson.edu

Which Emersonians Won Emmy Awards?

It was a good night for Emerson alumni. Randy Barbato ’82, as executive producer of World of Wonder’s RuPaul’s Drag Race, won his fourth primetime Emmy for Outstanding Competition Program during the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 19. Barbato has been nominated in the category every year since...
BOSTON, MA
24/7 Wall St.

Most Popular Shows at the 2021 Emmy Awards

Millions of Americans tuned into the 2021 Emmy Awards, hoping to see their favorite TV and streaming programs take home the statuette. Tense dramas, exciting mysteries, laugh out loud comedies, and beloved reality shows were all honored during the awards. The 2021 Emmys celebrated some of the biggest and most popular shows from TV networks […]
TV & VIDEOS
ETOnline.com

2021 Emmy Awards Remember the Stars We've Lost With Touching 'In Memoriam'

Gone but never forgotten. This year's Emmy Awards paid tribute to the many entertainers and TV creators who have died over the last year in a heartfelt "In Memoriam" segment. For the tribute, which aired near the end of Sunday's star-studded awards ceremony, Uzo Aduba took the stage to share a sweet message to the memories of the entertainers and creatives we've lost.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

E! News

110K+
Followers
32K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy