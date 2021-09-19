NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING - Transportation Uniform Mitigation Fee (TUMF)

CITY OF MURRIETA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing will be held before the City Council of the City of Murrieta in the Council Chamber, City Hall, 1 Town Square, Murrieta, CA 92562, on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 6:00 PM or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard.

The public hearing relates to adopting a Resolution amending the applicable Transportation Uniform Mitigation Fee (TUMF) schedule (DCA-2021-2397) for development projects within the City.

Ordinance 541-19 provided the legal basis for the proposed revised TUMF fee schedule. Pursuant to Section 4.C. of Ordinance 541-19, the fee schedule may be adjusted from time to time by separate resolution to address an increase or decrease in costs with implementation of the program. The purpose of these amendments under consideration is to account for identified increased construction costs associated with implementation of improvements to the TUMF regional system.

In accordance with the Mitigation Fee Act, previously adopted Ordinance 541-19, and 2016 Nexus Study: (i) identify the purpose of the revised fees; (ii) identify the use to which the revised fees is to be put, including identification of any facilities to be financed; (iii) determine how there is a reasonable relationship between the fee’s use and the type of development project on which the fee is imposed; (iv) determine how there is a reasonable relationship between the need for the public facilities and the type of development project upon which the fees are imposed; and (v) determine how there is a reasonable relationship between the amount of the fees and the cost of the public facilities or portion or the public facility attributable to the development on which the fees are imposed.

The proposed resolution will establish the Fee Schedule for TUMF as follows:

The currently adopted TUMF schedule is:

(1) $9,810.00 per single-family residential unit

(2) $6,389.00 per multi-family residential unit

(3) $1.81 per square foot of an industrial project

(4) $7.50 per square foot of a retail commercial project

(5) $4.75 per square foot of a service commercial project

(6) $2.38 per square foot of a service Class A and B Office

The resolution will establish the Fee Schedule as follows:

For single-family residential, multi-family residential, and non-residential projects, the fees set forth as follows:

From January 1, 2022, the fee schedule shall be as follows:

(1) $10,104.00 per single-family residential unit

(2) $6,580.00 per multi-family residential unit

(3) $1.86 per square foot of an industrial project

(4) $7.72 per square foot of a retail commercial project

(5) $4.89 per square foot of a service commercial project

(6) $2.45 per square foot of a service Class A and B Office

Any person may either submit written comments to the City Clerk at [email protected] before the hearing or may appear and be heard in support of, or opposition to, the matter before the City Council at the time of the hearing. If you challenge any of the projects in court you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City Clerk at, or prior to the public hearing.

It is the intention of the City to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) in all respects. Upon request, this Agenda will be made available in appropriate alternative formats to persons with disabilities. If you require modification, accommodation or special assistance to attend or participate in this meeting, please contact the City Clerk Department at (951) 461-4030 at least 48 hours prior to the meeting date. The 48-hour notification period will enable the City to make reasonable arrangements to ensure accessibility to this meeting.

Dated: September 15, 2021

/s/

Cristal McDonald, City Clerk

Published: September 19, 2021 and September 25, 2021