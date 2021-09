The numbers from Saturday night’s Oklahoma football blowout win are plentiful, as you might expect, and all about the Sooners. It’s always fun to be on the winning side of a lopsided score and mismatch, as was the case in Oklahoma’s not-that-surprising 76-0 smackdown of of lowly Western Carolina. But because of the gargantuan talent gap between these two teams, it’s difficult and a fool’s errand to read too much into this win, especially what it might tell about the Sooners for the rest of the season.

