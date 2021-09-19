Coming Up: A variety of gardening events and activities, including classes on native plants

You’ve planned and planted and loved your summer flower garden. You’ve even grown a few of tomatoes and veggies this year. But now it’s time to plan for more colorful flowers for a show of color next spring. That’s right: next spring. That’s because if you want easy, carefree spring color, you need to plant spring-flowering bulbs this fall. The great thing is that most bulbs are as low maintenance as it gets, and they’re relatively inexpensive, too. Plant them once, and most types come back for years. Just make sure they’re suited to survive winters in your USDA Hardiness zone (find yours here).

