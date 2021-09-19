CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coming Up: A variety of gardening events and activities, including classes on native plants

Cover picture for the articleFall might be the time to stop and appreciate the fruits of one's garden, but it's also the time to start planning for next year. Anyone interested in learning how to create a more sustainable landscape will benefit from a weeklong symposium at the Dawes Arboretum, with virtual talks in the evening and a full day of in-person activities on Sept. 25, when the arboretum will also conduct its fall plant sale.

