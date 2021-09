CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Cheektowaga Police Department is hosting a free car seat safety check this weekend for any parents or guardians who need a little help. Along with assistance from New York State Police, the free event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25 at the Cheektowaga Police Department located at 3223 Union Road. The car seat safety check will go from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO