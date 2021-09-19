Singer Maon Kurosaki Recuperating After Collapsing Due to Epidural Hematoma

The manga launched in Ichijinsha's Comic Yuri-Hime magazine in March 2019. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:. Uno Hinako throws herself into makeup, fashion, and falling in love, hoping that will make her seem “normal” to the other people at her job. But no matter how hard she tries, she's a self-doubting mess inside, and her attempts at “normal” romance with men just keep failing. When she starts to think she might be alone forever, a new normal presents itself–in the form of her relationship with Sato Asahi, a level-headed woman who works at her company, which starts as respect until it becomes far more intimate.

COMICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO