Singer Maon Kurosaki Recuperating After Collapsing Due to Epidural Hematoma

By Sep 18, 19:19
Anime News Network
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKurosaki goes on hiatus for at least 2 months to recuperate from emergency surgery. Kurosaki had collapsed on Saturday in the middle of a live-streamed concert, which was soon suspended thereafter. She was then rushed to a hospital where she was diagnosed with epidural hematoma. The resulting surgery was successful, and she is now stable. However, as she will need at least two months to recuperate, she is going on hiatus.

www.animenewsnetwork.com

