Local animal shelter hosting sale of donated items to help sick, injured animals
A local animal shelter is once again collecting donations for its annual sale, proceeds for which goes directly to its dogs and cats. Springfield's Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Road, is hosting its annual Upscale Collectible Sale on Sept. 24-25 at White Oaks Mall, 2501 Wabash Ave. Items for sale are collected through donations. It is the first time the shelter has put on a sale since spring 2019 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.www.sj-r.com
