Are you still kicking yourself over missing out on the Koenigsegg Agera S last decade? Well, Friday just might be your lucky day. Collecting Cars just announced that it’s auctioning off the one-of-five Swedish supercar in Hong Kong. Running from now until the end of the week, the auction offers one last chance to get your hands on one of the rarest supercars of the last decade. Introduced in 2012 for markets where E85 biofuel wasn’t readily available, the Agera S is an even more exclusive version of the Agera R. The specific example has an emerald-green tinted carbon-fiber body accented with...

BUYING CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO