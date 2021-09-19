CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Oprah of Youtube spends $48 million a year making his videos – 23-year-old Youtuber Mr. Beast gave away $200k to people who lost jobs in the pandemic and even tipped a house to a pizza delivery guy.

By Neha Tandon Sharma
luxurylaunches.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeet the YouTube sensation who wrote in his school yearbook, under the section things people don’t know about me- I have a YouTube channel. A few years later, Jimmy Donaldson, 23, is known more famously as MrBeast. He is undoubtedly one of the most successful YouTubers of all time, a thriving businessman, and philanthropist. There never was a better time to become a YouTuber than now, what with YouTubers making insane amounts of money (and spending) every month. MrBeast has earned quite the reputation not only for making money but for giving even more. How does he manage such larger-than-life financial feats? Let’s find out.

luxurylaunches.com

Angel Church
4d ago

i believe mr beast is really working miracles for people, i hope to meet him 1 day and me and my children will be Very Blessed!

