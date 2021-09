After a long wait, we finally have some more details on Finch, post-apocalyptic sci-fi starring Tom Hanks which will soon be streaming on the platform Apple TV +. Finch (Tom Hanks) is a robotics engineer among the few survivors of a solar cataclysm that turned the world into a wasteland. He has lived in an underground bunker for ten years and has built a world of his own that he shares with his dog Goodyear; worried about his fate, he made a robot (Landry Jones) to whom he will teach to watch over Goodyear when he is no longer able.

