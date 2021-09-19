CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Biden administration plans to deport 10,000 Haitian migrants sheltering under a bridge in Texas, reports say

By Alia Shoaib
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23RgCU_0c0loi0b00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ELUDN_0c0loi0b00
Haitian migrants use a dam to cross into the United States from Mexico, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Del Rio, Texas.

Eric Gay/AP

  • Around 10,000 Haitian migrants are sheltering under the Del Rio International Bridge in Texas.
  • The Biden administration is planning to deport the migrants, with flights due to begin on Sunday.
  • Del Rio's mayor declared a state of emergency, describing the situation as "unprecedented" and "surreal."
  • See more stories on Insider's business page .

The US government is planning to fly back thousands of Haitian migrants who have gathered under a bridge in Texas, reports say.

The Biden administration has three flights planned for Sunday, an official anonymously told The New York Times , and starting on Monday, they plan to run four flights a day.

Around 10,000 migrants have been sheltering in a makeshift camp under the Del Rio International Bridge in Texas, which crosses the Rio Grande from Mexico to the US, The Washington Post reported .

Aerial footage showed thousands of Haitian migrants wading through ankle or waist-deep wateracross to reach the US from Mexico.

Del Rio's mayor Bruno Lozano has declared a state of emergency, describing the situation as "unprecedented" and "surreal," the BBC said.

Migrants told Reuters that they were facing food and water shortages amid rising temperatures reaching around 99 Fahrenheit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vpm3a_0c0loi0b00
Migrants seeking asylum walk into the Rio Grande river to cross the border between Ciudad Acuna, Mexico and Del Rio, in Texas, U.S., after buying supplies at the Mexican side, in Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, September 18, 2021.

Daniel Becerril/Reuters

US authorities said on Friday that they were temporarily closing the border crossing "to respond to urgent safety and security needs," The Associated Press reported.

The migrants are mostly Haitians, with some Cubans, Peruvians, Venezuelans, and Nicaraguans present, AP said.

The influx of Haitian migrants comes after a summer of political instability and tragedy in the Caribbean nation.

In July, Haiti's president Jovenel Moïse was assassinated in his home , and in August, a powerful earthquake killed 2,100 people and left others struggling for basic necessities .

Over 29,000 Haitians have arrived over the past 11 months, The Washington Post said, citing the latest Customs and Border Protection figures .

The migrants were part of a wave of Haitians heading north, many of whom arrived in South America after the 2010 earthquake, the paper reported.

Many have embarked on dangerous journeys to reach the United States, trekking through jungles and dodging criminal gangs, the paper said.

After the events of this summer, the Biden administration curtailed deportation flights to Haiti, according to the paper.

The decision to now deport the migrants reflects a change in approach, as the government struggles to cope with record numbers of migrants.

Republicans have criticized the Biden administration for allowing hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants to cross the border into the United States, The Times said.

Democrats counter the claims.

"We have reiterated that our borders are not open, and people should not make the dangerous journey," Marsha Espinosa, assistant secretary for public affairs for the Department of Homeland Security, said, according to The New York Times.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
uticaphoenix.net

Angry scenes at Haiti airport as deported migrants arrive

Some of those who had just landed tried to rush back to the returning planes. Angry scenes broke out at Haiti’s main airport after migrants were deported to the country from the US. On Tuesday, migrants at the airport in Port-au-Prince rushed back towards the plane they had arrived on,...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Del Rio, TX
Government
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Del Rio, TX
New York Post

Haitian migrants assault ICE officials, pilots on deportation flights

Haitian illegal immigrants being deported from the U.S. have bitten and attacked Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers on board planes in a bid to halt their return to the Caribbean nation, according to reports. Some pilots have also been assaulted in a series of incidents this week as the U.S...
IMMIGRATION
CNN

Here's why a Haitian migrant and his pregnant wife made the monthslong journey to America

(CNN) — For Rolph Louis, a Haitian migrant hoping for a fresh start in New York, the journey to the United States from Chile took nearly two months. Louis told CNN he felt he had little choice but to leave his homeland of Haiti, an island nation that has been rocked by political instability and economic depression. He said there was little opportunity for work. Simply walking on the streets was often unsafe, Louis added.
IMMIGRATION
wwno.org

How Haitian Migrants Are Getting To The U.S., And Where They May Go Next

We've been following the story of thousands of migrants, mostly from Haiti, camping out under a bridge in a Texas border town. That crowd is looking a little smaller Thursday. U.S. border agents are allowing some into the country, with instructions to appear before an immigration office within 60 days. Others are being sent back to Haiti, or they're heading back over the border to Mexico — where NPR's Carrie Kahn brings us these updates. Listen to the full conversation here.
IMMIGRATION
CBS Miami

Haitian Migrant Supporters Flood NW Dade Street, Demand They Be Allowed To Stay, Seek Asylum

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – People protesting the deportation of Haitian migrants at the southern border took to the streets of northwest Miami-Dade near a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services office on Wednesday. Chanting and holding signs, a large group packed NW 7th Avenue, at times blocking the street and sidewalk. Protesters block part of NW 7th Avenue in front of immigration office in Miami. (CBS4) Those taking part in the protest want the Biden administration to allow Haitians at the border to seek asylum. “The last thing they need is a leader of the free world, the land of the free and the home of...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jovenel Moïse
The Independent

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti has resigned, protesting "inhumane" large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday.Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s president. Even before the migrant expulsions from the small Texas border town of Del Rio, the career diplomat was known to be deeply frustrated with what he considered a lack of urgency in Washington and a glacial pace on efforts to improve conditions in Haiti.Foote wrote Secretary of State Antony Blinken that he was stepping down...
IMMIGRATION
Fresno Bee

What is happening to Haitian migrants at the US border and how you can help

Immigration advocacy groups and community organizations are speaking out and assisting thousands of Haitian migrants facing expulsion at the Texas-Mexico border in Del Rio. Since arriving last week, the Biden administration responded with plans to expel the migrants under Title 42, a Trump-era public health law. While the vast majority...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Migrant camp shrinks on US border as more Haitians removed

Haitian migrants waited to learn their fate at a Texas border encampment whose size was dramatically diminished from the almost 15,000 who gathered there just days ago in an effort to seek humanitarian protection in the U.S. but now face expulsion. Families milled around makeshift shelters held up with giant reeds under a bridge between Del Rio Texas, and Ciudad Acuña, Mexico as wind blew dust through the camp littered with plastic bottles and overflowing trash bags. Some migrants sat on plastic paint cans or the ground while others hung clothes to dry on the bamboo-like carrizo...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Images of treatment of Haitian migrants do not reflect US: official

US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas defended his department Wednesday after images showing horse-mounted immigration officers chasing down Haitian migrants on the border with Mexico went viral. The images "do not reflect who we are as a country, nor do they reflect who the United States Customs and Border Protection is," Mayorkas told the House Homeland Security Committee.
DEL RIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deportation#Mexico#Water Shortages#Ap#The New York Times#The Washington Post#Sky News#Mexican#Reuters Us#The Associated Press#Haitians#Cubans#Peruvians#Venezuelans#Nicaraguans#Republicans#Democrats
AFP

'We're desperate': Haitian migrants' hopes fade at US border

Clinging to ropes, some carrying children on their shoulders, Haitian migrants stranded at the US border cross the Rio Grande back into Mexico in search of food, water or medical treatment. The Haitians, some carrying food on their heads, cross the Rio Grande holding onto ropes that allow them to wade through apparently calm waters that can sometimes hide strong currents.
IMMIGRATION
WOWK

Deported Haitians try to rush back into plane amid anger

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Dozens of migrants upset about being deported to Haiti from the U.S. clashed with authorities while trying to rush back into a plane that landed Tuesday afternoon in Port-au-Prince. A security guard closed the plane door just in time as some deportees began throwing shoes at...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Business Insider

Business Insider

238K+
Followers
16K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy