The Kansas Jayhawks (1-0) will clash with the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-0) in the take-off game of the 2021 NCAAF Regular Season at Brooks Stadium in Conway on Friday, September 10, 2021, at 7:00 PM ET. Kansas exited the 2020 season with a 0-8 conference and a 0-9 overall standing while taking 10th place in the Big 12 Conference with four home contests lost and five defeats on the road. The Jayhawks started the 2021 season with a big bang after winning their debut match of the season against the South Dakota Coyotes at 17-14 on Friday. Kansas posted a total of 245 yards with 163 passing and 82 rushing for 3.7 yards per play. The Jayhawks had 67 total plays while hitting 7 punts with 7 penalties for 51 yards. The Kansas Jayhawks also recorded 12 first downs, 5/16 3rd down, and 1/3 4th down efficiency in the win.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO