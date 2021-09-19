WNBA Atlanta Dream vs Connecticut Sun 9/19/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-0) will meet the Duke Blue Devils (0-1) in the NCAAF Regular Season Competition at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham on Friday, September 10, 2021, at 8:00 PM ET. This will be North Carolina’s first match in the 2021 season versus the Duke Blue Devils but the Aggies already met the Blue Devils in their last outing on September 7, 2019, where North Carolina suffered a 13-45 defeat versus Duke. In the 2019 season, the Aggies took 2nd place in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference with a 6-2 conference and a 9-3 overall standing. North Carolina A&T won six contests at home with three road wins but also lost three games on the road. In their loss to the Blue Devils, the Aggies played a total of 249 offensive yards with 111 passing and 138 rushing yards for 4.6 yards per play. North Carolina had 54 total plays with 8 punts while committing three penalties for 25 yards in the loss.

