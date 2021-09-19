WNBA Atlanta Dream vs Connecticut Sun 9/19/2021 Picks Predictions Previews
The Connecticut Sun are hosting the Atlanta Dream at the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett on Sunday, September 19, at 13:00 in an all-Eastern battle between two teams sitting on opposite sides of the conference table. The Sun have been scorching hot, having lost only once in their previous 18 matches and are first both in the East and in the whole WNBA. On the other hand, the Dream are 1-3 in their previous four matches and are sitting on the second to last place of the East.www.tonyspicks.com
Comments / 0