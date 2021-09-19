CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Connecticut State

WNBA Atlanta Dream vs Connecticut Sun 9/19/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

tonyspicks.com
 5 days ago

The Connecticut Sun are hosting the Atlanta Dream at the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett on Sunday, September 19, at 13:00 in an all-Eastern battle between two teams sitting on opposite sides of the conference table. The Sun have been scorching hot, having lost only once in their previous 18 matches and are first both in the East and in the whole WNBA. On the other hand, the Dream are 1-3 in their previous four matches and are sitting on the second to last place of the East.

www.tonyspicks.com

Comments / 0

Related
tonyspicks.com

Washington Nationals vs Pittsburgh Pirates 9/10/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Washington Nationals will play the first installment of their three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates in PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA, on Friday, September 10, 2021, at 6:35 PM (EDT). After a 4-2 win over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday, Washington is now at 58-81. The Nationals went on to win after Juan Soto blasted a home run to put Washington ahead. Washington ranks fourth and is 15 1/2 matches behind the Braves for first place in the National League East.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Basketball
Local
Connecticut Sports
State
New York State
State
Connecticut State
basketballinsiders.com

WNBA Expert Picks Today: Sun vs. Sparks – preview and free pick

On Thursday, the Connecticut Sun are playing against the Los Angeles Sparks inside the Staples Center tonight at 10:30 p.m. ET; WNBA expert picks are available. This contest can be watched live on NBATV. The Sun are projected to beat the Sparks by at least 10 points. They are 9.5-point...
LOS ANGELES, CA
tonyspicks.com

WNBA Washington Mystics vs New York Liberty 9/17/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The New York Liberty are hosting the Washington Mystics at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Friday, September 17, at 19:00 in this all-Eastern battle between two squads on opposite trajectories. The Liberty are 1-11 in their previous 12 matches and are sitting on the fourth place of the conference. On the other hand, the Mystics have back-to-back wins and are third in the East.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tonyspicks.com

Duquesne Dukes vs Ohio Bobcats 9/11/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Duquesne Dukes will meet with the Ohio Bobcats in NCAAF action in Peden Stadium Athens, OH, on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 2:00 PM (EDT). Duquesne comes into this matchup after losing their first tournament to TCU. On the offensive side of the ball, the Dukes had a disastrous performance. On the day, the Dukes were defeated by a score of 45-3.
ATHENS, OH
tonyspicks.com

Toronto Blue Jays vs Baltimore Orioles 9/10/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Toronto Blue Jays will go against the Baltimore Orioles at the Oriole Park At Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland on Friday, September 10, 2021, at 7:05 PM ET. The Blue Jays are entering this match with eight straight wins. Toronto has swept the Oakland Athletics and the New York Yankees consecutively. The team improved its record to 77-62 following a 6-4 victory over the Yankees last Thursday. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. cranked a homer for the team which led to a victory. The Blue Jays are fourth in the AL East standings and are 11 games behind the leading team, Tampa Bay Rays.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonquel Jones
Person
Tiffany Hayes
Person
Dewanna Bonner
tonyspicks.com

Kennesaw State Owls vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 9/11/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Kennesaw State Owls (1-0) will be banging helmets against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (0-1) in the 2021 NCAAF regular season at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at noon ET. Kennesaw State joined Hampton in leading the Big South Conference with a 1-0 overall standing after their first won contest at home. The Owls outscored the Reinhardt Eagles in their first encounter at 35-25 on Friday, September 3, 2021. Kennesaw State opened the game with a 14-7 lead while adding 7 points in each of the next 3 quarters resulting in a 10-point triumph. The Owls managed to stop the offense of the Eagles in the 2nd quarter and secured a 21-7 lead after the first half of the regulation time in the win.
tonyspicks.com

Murray State Racers vs Cincinnati Bearcats 9/11/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Murray State Racers will battle against the #8 Cincinnati Bearcats in NCAAF action in Nippert Stadium, Cincinnati, on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 03:30 PM (EDT). The Murray State Racers defeated the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils on September 02 at 35-0. The Cincinnati Bearcats likewise won their match on September 4 against the Miami RedHawks at 49-14.
CINCINNATI, OH
tonyspicks.com

LIU Sharks vs West Virginia Mountaineers 9/11/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The LIU Sharks (0-1) will clash with the West Virginia Mountaineers (0-1) in a college football encounter at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 5:00 PM ET. The Long Island University will try to get back after a severe upset in losing their season opener in week 1 of the BCAAF 2021 season. The Sharks are in 6th place in the Northeast Conference with a 0-1 overall standing after the team surrendered their first road match of the season. Long Island surrendered their season opener to the FIU Panthers at 10-48 on September 2, 2021. The Sharks managed to score just 10 points in the 2nd quarter resulting in their 10-48 defeat. LIU earned 195 passing and 96 rushing yards. The Sharks ended up with 67 total plays and 8 punts while committing 5 penalties for 45 yards in the losing effort.
tonyspicks.com

Indiana State Sycamores vs Northwestern Wildcats 9/11/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Indiana State Sycamores (1-0) will take on the Northwestern Wildcats (0-1) in their second contest of 2021 NCAAF Regular Season at Ryan Field Stadium in Evanston on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 12:00 PM ET. Indiana State joined six teams in the Missouri Valley Conference with a 1-0 overall standing after winning its first home outing this season. The Sycamores beat Eastern Illinois in their debut match at 26-21 on August 29, 2021. Indiana State earned their 10-7 lead after the first half of the regulation time while adding 16 points in the final half of the game resulting in their 26-21 victory over Eastern Illinois. The Sycamores are among the 7 teams in the Missouri Valley Conference who earned their victory this season.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct#Connecticut Sun 9 19 2021#The Connecticut Sun#The New York Liberty#The Los Angeles Sparks#Wnba Atlanta Dream#Connecticut Sun Wnba
tonyspicks.com

WNBA Phoenix Mercury vs Seattle Storm 9/17/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The defending champions Seattle Storm are hosting the Phoenix Mercury at the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett on Friday, September 17, at 22:00 in an all-Western showdown between two squads coming off defeats in their previous matches. The Storm saw a two-game winning streak getting snapped and have fallen to the third place of the conference. The Mercury saw a ten-game winning streak end and are fourth in the West.
BASKETBALL
tonyspicks.com

Texas Rangers vs Oakland Athletics 9/10/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Texas Rangers will ride towards Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, CA to square off with the Oakland Athletics on September 10, 2021, at 9:40 PM EDT. Texas won their 4th victory in a row over the Diamondbacks to a score of 8-5 at Chase Field in Downtown Phoenix, Arizona, Wednesday. The team swept Arizona in their recent back-to-back battle. Texas is presently in 5th place at 51-88 in the American League West Division.
MLB
tonyspicks.com

MLS Vancouver Whitecaps vs Portland Timbers 9/10/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Vancouver Whitecaps have been doing a really solid job in the MLS lately and have climbed the Western Conference standings. They will now remain at home for the 4th consecutive match, where they will play host to the Portland Timbers on Friday, in another Cascadia Derby. Portland have been struggling with stability issues all season but are coming into this match after back to back wins on the road.
tonyspicks.com

Kansas Jayhawks vs Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 9/10/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Kansas Jayhawks (1-0) will clash with the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-0) in the take-off game of the 2021 NCAAF Regular Season at Brooks Stadium in Conway on Friday, September 10, 2021, at 7:00 PM ET. Kansas exited the 2020 season with a 0-8 conference and a 0-9 overall standing while taking 10th place in the Big 12 Conference with four home contests lost and five defeats on the road. The Jayhawks started the 2021 season with a big bang after winning their debut match of the season against the South Dakota Coyotes at 17-14 on Friday. Kansas posted a total of 245 yards with 163 passing and 82 rushing for 3.7 yards per play. The Jayhawks had 67 total plays while hitting 7 punts with 7 penalties for 51 yards. The Kansas Jayhawks also recorded 12 first downs, 5/16 3rd down, and 1/3 4th down efficiency in the win.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
tonyspicks.com

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats vs UCF Knights 9/11/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats will meet the UCF Knights for week 2 of the 2021 regular season at the Bounce House in Orlando, Florida on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 6:30 PM ET. The Wildcats were not able to take part in the 2020 season and they were defeated in their first game this year by the UTEP Miners following a score of 28-38 last Saturday. Shannon Patrick completed 15-of-22 passing for 215 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Que’shaun Byrd rushed for 98 yards and cranked a touchdown for the team while Aaron Thompson added 25 rushes and a score. Kemari Averett and Marcus Riley delivered 72 receiving yards apiece and also managed to get a touchdown. Darryl Powell Jr. notched 41 receiving yards for the Wildcats and Caleb Sutherland led the team’s defense with a team-high 13 tackles. Sutherland also squeezed in nine solo tackles and a sack.
ORLANDO, FL
tonyspicks.com

North Carolina A&T Aggies vs Duke Blue Devils 9/10/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-0) will meet the Duke Blue Devils (0-1) in the NCAAF Regular Season Competition at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham on Friday, September 10, 2021, at 8:00 PM ET. This will be North Carolina’s first match in the 2021 season versus the Duke Blue Devils but the Aggies already met the Blue Devils in their last outing on September 7, 2019, where North Carolina suffered a 13-45 defeat versus Duke. In the 2019 season, the Aggies took 2nd place in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference with a 6-2 conference and a 9-3 overall standing. North Carolina A&T won six contests at home with three road wins but also lost three games on the road. In their loss to the Blue Devils, the Aggies played a total of 249 offensive yards with 111 passing and 138 rushing yards for 4.6 yards per play. North Carolina had 54 total plays with 8 punts while committing three penalties for 25 yards in the loss.
tonyspicks.com

Vanderbilt Commodores vs Colorado State Rams 9/11/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Vanderbilt Commodores will meet the Colorado State Rams at the Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins, Colorado on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 10:00 PM ET. The Commodores ended with a 0-9 overall last year as well as in the Eastern Division of the Southeastern Conference. Vanderbilt lost its first game this season against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers to an ugly score of 3-23. Quarterback Ken Seals completed 20-of-35 passing and went for 195 yard with two interceptions. Running back Re’Mahn Davis made a team-high 58 rushing yards. Wide receiver Will Sheppard went for 84 yards on 9 carries.
tonyspicks.com

Milwaukee Brewers vs Cleveland Indians 9/10/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Progressive Field will play host to an interleague opening game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Cleveland Indians on Friday night. This will be the first installment in a three-game set. The Milwaukee Brewers are the leader at the NL Central Division at 86-55, with the Reds trailing them by 12 games. The Cleveland Indians are in second place in the AL Central Division with an even 69-69 record, 10 games behind the division leader Chicago White Sox.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy