Swimming & Surfing

Men's Water Polo Outlasts Brown in OT

gwsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAMBRIDGE, Mass. - In its final test before Mid-Atlantic Water Polo Conference play, GW men's water polo worked overtime to notch a 12-11 win over Brown on Saturday afternoon at Blodgett Pool. In a back-and-forth battle, the Buff and Blue went in front on Viktor Jovanovic's score with 1:40 left...

gwsports.com

